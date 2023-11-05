Bills vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Sunday Night Football

Sunday started with a monster matchup between the Chiefs and the Dolphins, and ends with an equally important showdown between the Bills and the Bengals. Although we're only halfway through the season, this game could have huge NFL playoff implications.

Bills vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets: Josh Allen OVER 271.5 Passing Yards

I know 271.5 passing yards is a high line to set – it's the second-highest passing yards line of the week – but there's plenty of reason to take the over on this prop. For starters, Allen and Burrow have the second and fourth-highest passing props of the week, and the game is tied with the Chiefs/Dolphins game for the highest implied total on the slate. The books clearly think there will be plenty of points scored.

Secondly, Allen has gone over 271.5 passing yards four times this season, including throwing for 320+ in three of his last five games. Now healthy, Allen is expected to continue to turn it loose and get the ball downfield to his big play threats, and he's going to need to do that to keep up with Burrow.

Bills vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets: Dalton Kincaid OVER 3.5 Receptions

Dalton Kincaid, the highly-touted rookie tight end for the Bills, is here – and he is beautiful. Over the last two weeks, with Dawson Knox being placed on IR, Kincaid has had a true breakout. He played a season-high 84% of the offensive snaps last week, and has caught 13 of his 15 targets over the last two games for 140 yards and a touchdown. He's the truth.

On top of his recent production, the Bengals have been one of the softest defenses in the league to the tight end position this year. They've allowed the 5th-most receptions and the 4th-most receiving yards to tight ends on the season, including giving up nine catches for 145 yards last week to George Kittle. You can get his receptions prop bet at 3.5, which is a line I expect him to top potentially as early as halftime.

Bills vs Bengals NFL Prop Bets: Joe Mixon OVER 59.5 Rushing Yards

The Bills run defense has been a bit of an enigma this year. Last week at home, they held Tampa Bay to only 78 rushing yards, but they've surrendered 142.3 rushing yards on the road this season – a situation they will be in on Sunday night.

Joe Mixon has gone over 59.5 rushing yards in four of his last five games, including an 87-yard performance last weekend against the 49ers.

