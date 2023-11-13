Bills vs Broncos NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Monday Night Football

Somehow, Week 10 of the NFL season is already coming to a close, as the Denver Broncos travel to Western New York to face off with the Buffalo Bills in Monday Night Football. Buffalo has been a conundrum of a team, but is still in the midst of the AFC East division race, while the Broncos find themselves at the bottom of the AFC West.

Bills vs Broncos NFL Prop Bets: Javonte Williams OVER 55.5 Rushing Yards

After a slow start to the year, Javonte Williams has rebounded nicely over the last two weeks, going over 80 rushing yards in each of his last two games. Williams is in his first year after tearing his ACL and LCL, and looks to be finding his rhythm again.

Last week, Williams was given 27 carries, and in a matchup against a Buffalo defense that is hurting at the linebacker position and is allowing the third-highest yards per carry to opposing running backs on the season, I expect Williams to be a featured part of the gameplan for the Broncos.

Bills vs Broncos NFL Prop Bets: Josh Alen OVER 275.5 Passing Yards

We all know that Josh Allen is capable of putting up elite performances. I believe tonight will be one of those nights. Allen continues to get healthy, and the Broncos defense has been abysmal against the pass this season. No team surrenders a higher completion percentage or yards per pass, and the Broncos pass rush fails to get home – their 6.03% sack percentage ranks 27th.

Allen should have plenty of time to throw against a secondary that has been easily beatable all season.

Bills vs Broncos NFL Prop Bets: Dalton Kincaid OVER 5.5 Receptions

It's almost like the sportsbooks haven't caught up to the fact that Dalton Kincaid has truly broken out over the last three weeks. Kincaid has the 4th-highest reception percentage in the NFL, at any position, at 88.9%. Over those three weeks, Kincaid has 23 receptions for 221 yards and a touchdown. Buffalo has begun relying on Kincaid as a featured part of their offense, and is often utilized as a chain-mover that is also more than capable of stretching the field.

As mentioned above, the Broncos defense has been soft against the pass all season. Kincaid and his silky smooth route running and strong hands should have no problem finding plenty of space to operate tonight.

