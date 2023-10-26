The Bills will host the Buccaneers tonight in Thursday Night Football in what feels like a huge game this early in the season. The Bills are coming off a disappointing loss to the Patriots in Foxborough, with pundits wondering if this Bills team is good enough to compete for a championship this year.

If you're looking to bet on Bills vs Buccaneers TNF player props best bets, there are plenty to choose from by signing up with the top sportsbook promo codes being offered on the best sports betting apps.

TNF Player Props: Dalton Kincaid Anytime TD

Rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is coming off a true breakout game that saw him catch all eight of his targets for 75 yards. Kincaid is a nuanced route runner and seems to be earning the trust of Josh Allen, and with Dawson Knox going to IR, Kincaid is poised to assume a larger workload.

The rookie has to land his first touchdown at some point, and with his increased role, that could come tonight.

TNF Player Props: Stefon Diggs OVER 6.5 Receptions

Stefon Diggs has been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this year. He has the second-most receptions in the league and is clearly the focal point of the Buffalo offense. Tampa Bay's defense has been soft against the pass this year, giving up the sixth-most passing yards per game.

Diggs has 6 or more receptions in every game this year, and has gone over the line of 6.5 in five out of seven games. Needing to get back on the right track after last week's disastrous loss to the Patriots, I expect the Bills to put the ball in the hands of their best player early and often.

TNF Player Props: Rachaad White OVER 69.5 Rush + Rec Yards

One reason the Bills have been struggling lately is their defense. Since suffering multiple injuries to key players on each level of their defense, the Bills have been soft against the run. Buffalo has allowed 141.3 rushing yards per game over their last three games, which is the fifth-most in the NFL.

White has 83 rushing attempts this year, and the next running back behind him, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, has only 19. White commands the touches out of the backyard, and will have every opportunity to try and help Tampa Bay keep Josh Allen and company off the field.

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.