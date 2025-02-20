Caesars Sportsbook Promo ROTODYW - Bet $1, Double Your Winnings for NBA, NHL Thursday Odds

It's a big Thursday night in the arena as the NBA returns in force, and new customers can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 bets.

When new customers sign up for an account, they can use one of the most unique sportsbook promos to their advantage. Just place a $1 first-time wager, and receive 10 Profit Boost Tokens to use at Caesars Sportsbook.

The NBA has its first heavy night of matchups since the All-Star break with a nine-game slate featuring a TNT doubleheader of Celtics-76ers and Suns-Spurs. One of the most user-friendly NBA betting sites is all geared up for the slate, so bet on any of the games above or dig in on Grizzlies-Pacers, Magic-Hawks, Bulls-Knicks, or Clippers-Bucks.

Elsewhere on Thursday night the NHL features the 4 Nations Face-Off Championship Game between USA and Canada. When you have two long-time rivals on the national stage like this, anything can happen, so don't miss out on being a part of the action at one of the best sports betting apps.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo ROTODYW - Get Your 10 100% Profit Boosts Now!

🎁 Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW 🖊️ Caesars Sportsbook New User Promo Get 10 100% Profit Boosts After First Bet of $1+ 💰 Minimum Deposit $10 📲 Caesars Sportsbook Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 📆 Last Verified Feb. 20, 2025

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where one of the top online sportsbooks legally operates, you can sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW by following the steps below:

Click on the "BET NOW" below to start the process of getting your new account. You will be redirected to the Caesars Sportsbook new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW. Make your first-time minimum qualifying deposit of $10+ at Caesars Sportsbook using one of the many payment methods like credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at Caesars Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Double Your Winnings on NBA, NHL

Before placing your first wager, let's review the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW terms and conditions from one of the most generous college basketball betting promos .

Now, that you're ready, it's time to let that first wager fly into the atmosphere. Just place a first-time wager of $1 on anything like the Celtics-76ers, and whether it wins or loses, you'll get 10 Profit Boost Tokens to use on qualifying markets like college basketball and NHL games at Caesars Sportsbook. Each Profit Boost token has a maximum wager of $25, and the maximum winnings you can win from each is $2,500.

You have 14 days to use all 10 of your Profit Boost Tokens or they will expire. Additionally, each Profit Boost Token has a one-time playthrough feature meaning they must be wagered once before withdrawing any of the monetary value back to your account.

Alternatively, customers in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA and WY can use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTO1000 to choose the welcome offer of first-bet protection. If your opening wager settles as a loss, you will get a matching bonus-bet credit, up to $1,000.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTODYW | Bet NCAA Top 25 Basketball

There has never been a better time to utilize the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW for 10 opportunities to double your winnings with this Profit Boost Pack.

In addition to the great wealth of action tonight, the weekend is going to be loaded as well. College basketball betting sites are ready to roll with a huge Saturday of games including Tennessee-Texas A&M, Iowa State-Houston, Georgia-Auburn, Kentucky-Alabama, and Duke-Illinois. NBA and NHL slates are massive over the weekend, with both leagues featuring marquee matchups on ABC and ESPN.

Let's get it going with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTODYW to get 10 Profit Boost Tokens, and you can take your profits to the next level.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.