Can I Bet on the NHL in North Carolina?

North Carolina sports betting is set to go live in just a few days' time, with the official launch date set for Monday, March 11. Once this day arrives, sports fans will be able to wager on all their favorite sports -- including NHL hockey.

The Carolina Hurricanes are right in the thick of things in the Metropolitan division, and could easily make a deep postseason run once the NHL playoffs begin. Come March 11, new users in NC will be able to bet on Hurricanes odds, plus other NHL odds and futures.

With NC online sportsbook set to go live at noon ET on March 11, the good news is, users don't actually have to wait until Launch Day to get started. Pre-registering began on Friday, March 1, and many of the top NC sports betting apps, including BetMGM, FanDuel Sportsbook, DraftKings Sportsbook and others, are offering new users exclusive pre-reg bonuses.

The much anticipated launch will welcome North Carolina as the 31st state to legalize online sports betting. Keep reading to learn how to sign up early with the best sportsbook promo codes available now.

Pre-Register & Bet on NHL Odds with the Best North Carolina Sports Betting Sites

Rather than wait until Launch Day, users can pre-register now and claim hundreds of dollars in bonus bets. Take a look at the current offers below:

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Pre-Register and Get $200 in Bonus Bets on Launch Day.

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTODBL: Pre-Register and Get Seven 100% Bet Boosts on Launch Day.

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Pre-Register and Bet $10 on Launch Day, Get $225 in Bonus Bets.

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Pre-Register and Get $100 in Extra Bonus Bets, Plus Launch Day Promo.

Fanatics North Carolina Sportsbook Promo: Get $1,000 in Bonus Bets + $60 in Fanatics.com Store Credit.

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets When You Pre-Register + $200 at Launch.

How to Sign up Early with NC Betting Apps

Sports bettors can choose any or all of the top sports betting sites above to claim their pre-registration offers before Launch Day.

To qualify, you must be physically located in North Carolina, a new customer at the chosen online sportsbook and at least 21 years of age or older. Users will obtain their bonus bets either after successfully creating a new account or on Launch Day after placing their first-time bet.

To pre-register, click the button next to your preferred online sportsbook. Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number and last four digits of your SSN. If there is a promo or bonus code for the pre-registration offer, be sure to enter it in the specific field.

Once the online sportsbook verifies your account, wait until Launch Day to make your first-time deposit and wager. Bonus bets will be delivered to your account and can be used before they expire. They cannot be withdrawn, transferred, or used for any other promotional offers at any North Carolina sports betting site.

Wager on the NHL in North Carolina on March 11

After pre-registering with the NHL betting sites in North Carolina, the hardest thing you'll have to do is wait until Launch Day. On March 11, 2024 at noon ET, return to your online sportsbook account and begin using your accrued bonus bets.

Bonus bets can be used on NHL odds, including moneyline, totals, game props, player props, etc. Then tune in for some of the most anticipated games that week, including the Devils vs Rangers, Avalanche vs Flames or Maple Leafs vs Flyers.

Get started today and begin pre-registering now with the top sports betting sites coming to North Carolina.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.