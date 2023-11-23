Christian McCaffrey Big First Half Has Him Eyeing Thanksgiving Records

Christian McCaffrey is continuing his historic season. After having his continuous games with a touchdown score streak snapped at 17, which tied an NFL record, McCaffrey put up video game numbers in the first half of tonight's game.

At halftime, McCaffrey had 87 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Going into the second half of the game, McCaffrey will have his eyes on several records.

What Is The Most Touchdowns Scored In A Game By One Player?

Saints running back Alvin Kamara tied the record on Christmas day in 2020 with six touchdowns, a record that is also held by Gale Sayers and Dub Jones. McCaffrey has a long way to go to reach that record in this game.

What Is The Most Touchdowns Scored In A Thanksgiving Game?

In 2008, Philadelphia Eagles running back Brian Westbook punched in four touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals en route to a 48-20 blowout win. Westbrook scored two touchdowns on the ground and caught two through the air.

What Are The Most Rushing Yards By A Players In A Thanksgiving Game?

The player that has racked up the most rushing yards in a single game on Thanksgiving goes to O.J. Simpson, who did so as a member of the Bills in 1976 with 273 rushing yards. For McCaffrey to crack the top five of the list, he'll need at least 167 yards, a number held by Barry Sanders from 1997.

