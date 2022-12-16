College Basketball Betting Promos: CBB Sports Betting Offers Tonight

The college basketball season is heating up, now that its football counterpart is in bowl season. Teams are finding their identity, which helps us in our college basketball betting success.

If you are looking to get in on this season's CBB betting action, you are in luck. Below, we have organized the top college basketball betting promos and sports betting offers tonight. Sign up and claim as many of these promotions as you would like.

Claim CBB Sports Betting Offers Tonight

Organized below, we have the top CBB sports betting offers to claim and use tonight. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a state with legalized sports betting, you can claim all of these college basketball betting promos.

Begin your sign-up process by clicking the promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address.

Enter the promo code and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up with the best sports betting sites. After this, repeat the process for all of the sportsbooks you are interested in.

College Basketball Betting Promos And Bonuses

Here are the top welcome bonuses to claim for college basketball betting today. If you are in a legal betting state and at least 21 years old, you are eligible to sign up and claim all of these promotions.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS receive a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on college basketball betting picks.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The most valuable of these CBB betting bonuses is with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which gives you a first college basketball bet on Caesars, up to $1,250. When you sign up today, you also receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000, to use on college basketball betting picks. This works the same as a risk-free bet.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any CBB team to win and receive $150 in free bets if your bet hits with the DraftKings Promo Code offer.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you can Bet $100, Get $100 by signing up with WynnBet. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, VA, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in free bets when you place a $50 wager.

Bet On CBB With College Basketball Betting Promos

The college basketball season is already running wild, with many exciting matchups every single night. Tonight is no different, so sign up to bet on CBB today. With college football and NFL still taking a large amount of attention, you can find tremendous value to bet on that may have slipped under oddsmakers' radars.

The DraftKings Promo Code offer is an exciting one, as you can bet $5 on a large favorite and you will win $150 if you are correct.

Of course, what makes college basketball so great is the unpredictability. Any school can lose any given night. To protect yourself from a heartbreaking loss, you may choose to sign up for one of the many risk-free bet offers, which you can claim with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.