Cowboys vs Commanders Odds, Prediction For Thanksgiving Game

As is tradition, the Dallas Cowboys will host a game on Thanksgiving, this time hosting the Washington Commanders, and it might just be a blowout.

Dallas has been a force to be reckoned with this season, while Washington's defense has been one of the softest in the league against the pass.

Cowboys vs Commanders Thanksgiving Game History

The Cowboys have an all-time record of 32-22-1 on Thanksgiving day. Since being drafted in 2016, Dak Prescott has played in each Thanksgiving game other than 2020. Since being drafted, Prescott is 1-5 against the spread in Thanksgiving games.

2020, the year that he missed, Washington demolished Dallas 41-16. That was the last time WAS and DAL played on Thanksgiving.

Things were different that year. Prescott started the first five games before suffering a season-ending injury, and the Cowboys relied on veteran quarterback Andy Dalton the rest of the way. Dallas finished the season with a 6-10 record.

This year, Dallas is considered one of the favorites to make a Super Bowl run, currently having the sixth-best Super Bowl odds. The Cowboys are 7-3 and have won two in a row, and their offense is on fire. The combination of Prescott and wide receiver Ceedee Lamb has been elite, and the Cowboys have scored the most points per game in league over the last three games. They're also averaging a whopping 40 points per game at home.

Dallas vs Washington Best Bets And Predictions

As indicated earlier, the Washington defense is having a rough go against passing attacks. While Dallas is holding opponents to the second-fewest passing yards per game, the Washington defense is allowing the third-most. Washington is also allowing the most passing touchdowns per game at 2.2.

Dallas is a large favorite entering the game at -13.5. Sportsbooks are expecting Dallas, with their strong offense and elite defense, to have no issue handling Washington. While it's a large spread to bet on, there's every reason to believe that Dallas should be able to steamroll past Washington as they attempt to track down Philadelphia atop the NFC East.

