DraftKings Promo Code Features Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Offer for UFC Odds

You can get $150 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code offer when you place a first-time wager of $5 or more on Saturday for UFC Fight Night event. The main event features Cory Sandhagen (+260) vs Umar Nurmagomedov (-325).

Just sign up for a new account with the, place a first-time bet and the bonus bets are coming your way on one of the most user-friendly sportsbook promos on the market. DraftKings also has an extensive collection of prop betting options that can be wagered on with your newly gained bonus bets from the DraftKings promo code.

Aside from the Sandhagen-Nurmagomedov main event, the first-time wager can be placed on any of the UFC odds coming live from the United Arab Emirates, including: Shara Magomedov vs Michal Oleksiejczuk, and Marlon Vera vs Deiveson Figueiredo. Bettors should be aware this event begins at 3 pm ET.

DraftKings Promo Code: Fast Sign up for $150 in Bonus Bets

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 🎁 DraftKings Promo Code Offer Bet & Get $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Aug. 3, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where DraftKings legally operates, you can sign up for a new account with the DraftKings promo code.

1. Click on the "BET NOW" below to begin the process of signing up for a new DraftKings account.

2. This will take you to the DraftKings new-user registration page where you will need to enter some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to complete the process.

3. Make a first-time minimum qualifying deposit of at least $5 at DraftKings using one of the many payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, or online wallets like PayPal and Venmo.

4. Now that your account is created and funded, you can place your first bet at DraftKings.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Offer Terms & Conditions

The DraftKings promo code terms and conditions explain how you'll receive your bonus bets and where you can use them on one of the best sports betting apps.

In order to receive the $150 in bonus bets, you need to place a first-time bet of at least $5. After placing the wager, you will receive the bonus bets in the form of six separate $25 bonus bets, thanks to the DraftKings promo code.

These bonus bets can be used on any qualifying sports betting market, and they must be used within seven days, or else they will expire.

Wager on UFC Fight Night Odds with the DraftKings Promo Code

If you're coming into the Octagon tonight to bet on UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs Nurmagomedov, you will have some support from one of the most popular sports betting sites.

They have a great card on deck for Saturday's big event. One women's fight is on the main card, featuring Mackenzie Dern vs Loopy Godinez as a Strawweight Bout.

First click on any "BET NOW" button here to sign up using the DraftKings promo code and the Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.