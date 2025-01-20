DraftKings Promo Code: Grab $200 in Bonus Bets for Notre Dame-Ohio State CFP Championship

The College Football Playoff is down to two teams, and bettors can pick their side for tonight's championship game and claim $200 in bonus bets with the DraftKings promo code and a $5 opening wager.

For the biggest college football game of the season, there's no better deal among sportsbook promo codes than the automatic 40-1 return on investment that the DraftKings promo code is offering. The matchup between Notre Dame (14-1) and Ohio State (13-2) pits two of the sport's long-running bluebloods together for a winner-take-all battle at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This is the ninth meeting between the two programs and the third time they've met since 2022. Ohio State has won the past six and holds a 6-2 overall record in the series. Is that good enough for you to wager $5 on the Buckeyes to win or are you intrigued by the underdog run of the Fighting Irish? Whichever way to go, if you sign up with the DraftKings promo code, you'll be guaranteed $200 bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up Today for $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Jan. 20, 2025

You can make a wager on CFP championship game in minutes with the DraftKings promo code. Here is all you need to do to register.

Locate and click on a BET NOW button to display a DraftKings registration page on your screen. Complete the sign-up process by providing basic personal information requested such as name, date of birth and address. The DraftKings promo code is automatically applied once you complete the registration. You must verify that you are at least 21 years old and DraftKings will confirm that you are located where the sportsbook operates legally. Finally, make a minimum deposit of $5 or more into your new account to start betting.

Now you can make a first bet with the DraftKings promo code. For a $5 minimum wager, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code - Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

The beauty of the DraftKings promo code is that the entire sportsbook is open to you for that first bet. You can make that wager on any team from any sport and in any game. It just needs to be a standard wager of at least $5 and once you do that, DraftKings will send you eight $25 bonus-bet credits.

Notre Dame is an 8.5-point underdog and with this line we will show an example of the DraftKings promo code works. If you make a $5 wager on the Irish covering this spread, you'll receive eight $25 bonus-bet credits. It's that simple. Even f Notre Dame loses by nine or more points, you still get the bonus bets. It's a win-win situation.

Bonus bets received through the DraftKings promo code expire after seven days. As is standard among most sports betting apps, DraftKings is a 1x playthrough, meaning one win with a bonus bet turns the credits into cash in your account.

DraftKings Promo Code For CFP Title Game Props, Parlays, Lines & More

With a point total at 46.5, the CFP championship game is predicted to be somewhat of a defensive battle. With the DraftKings promo code you can take the over or the under on that point total and with a $5 minimum bet, you'll receive $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings has a ton of prop bets for this game. These props range from the traditional player props, like Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is -125 to score a touchdown. But there are more specific props like the result of Notre Dame's first drive. The Irish are +290 to score a touchdown on their opening possession.

There are many more options to choose from at one of the sports betting sites and the DraftKings promo code is there for you with a 'Bet $5, Get $200 bonus' offer. Don't hesitate with this deal, click BET NOW to sign up!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.