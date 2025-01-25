DraftKings Promo Code: Score $200 in Bonus Bets for Pacers-Spurs, NBA Saturday Odds

Saturday's sports schedule is loaded with NBA games. You can wager on your favorite team using the DraftKings promo code you'll instantly earn $200 in bonus bets with just a $5 opening wager.

The day kicks off with Pacers-Spurs at 12 PM ET. The two teams have played a total of 102 games against one another with the Spurs leading with 58 all-time wins. However, the Pacers have the advantage on Saturday. Sports bettors can use one of the most popular sportsbook promos to bet on the spread, favoring Indiana (-11.5).

Find and click the "BET NOW" button anywhere on this page to get started with one of the best sports betting sites in the nation and earn a $200 welcome offer immediately with the DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code: Sign Up And Receive $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Jan. 25, 2025

You can wager on NBA odds in a matter of minutes after registering with the DraftKings promo code. We've created a step-by-step guide to help you earn $200 in bonuses.

Click the "BET NOW" button to be redirected to the DraftKings registration portal. Enter information like your name, mailing address, email address, and phone number. You will need to include your DOB and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Complete your first-time deposit of $5 or more using a payment method like online banking or credit card. Make a qualifying wager on any game, bet type, and odds type. There is no need to enter a promo code, as the DraftKings promo code will automatically activate after successfully completing these steps.

DraftKings Promo Code - $200 Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Individuals who want to sign up with the DraftKings promo code need to be a new customer, physically present in a state where DraftKings is legal to operate, and at least 21 years of age or older. First, download one of the premier sports betting apps using an iOS or Android device.

Joining one of the top NBA betting sites gets you $200 in bonuses instantly after making a $5 initial deposit and wager. It doesn't matter whether your first-time wager wins or loses and you don't even have to wait for your wager to settle! Bonus bets will be delivered as eight separate $25 bonus-bet credits.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn for cash, transferred across bets, or applied to other promotional offers. They will be tagged with a seven-day expiration date with the DraftKings promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code For NBA Betting Props Lines & More

Using your first-time wager, bonus bets accrued from the DraftKings promo code, or any other real cash wager, bet on any matchup Saturday.

Sports bettors will find exciting games like Kings-Knicks and Rockets-Cavaliers. Sitting with odds in the top-five to take home the NBA Championship Title, customers will find the Cavaliers and Knicks with even odds (+950). Wager on NBA Futures now.

Find endless opportunities at DraftKings Sportsbook, starting with this Bet $5, Get $200 deal. Click the "BET NOW" button and claim your bonus bets instantly with the DraftKings promo code.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.