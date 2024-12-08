DraftKings Promo Code: Unlock $150 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs vs Chargers Betting

Unlock $150 in bonus bets for Sunday Night Football by signing up today for the latest DraftKings promo code welcome offer.

The DraftKings promo code unlocks a lucrative welcome offer that can earn you $150 in bonus bets when you make a qualifying first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market offered by DraftKings including NFL odds and NFL player props and it doesn't win.

The countdown towards the NFL playoffs is underway, so don't delay. Click the "BET NOW" button to sign up for the DraftKings promo code welcome offer and get ready to make your NFL picks with $150 in bonus bets from one of America's top NFL betting sites.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets for Chiefs-Chargers

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Win $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 8, 2024

This DraftKings promo code welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are located in a US state where DraftKings Sportsbook is licensed to participate.

Just follow these simple steps to sign up now.

Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to start the sign-up process at DraftKings' secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form, and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 by PayPal or a credit card using the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

DraftKings Promo Code Details for Sunday Night Football

If you are ready to up your NFL betting game with $150 in bonus bets, click the "BET NOW" link and register with the latest DraftKings promo code today.

You will be redirected to DraftKings' secure registration site, where you can complete the sign-up process by answering a few easy questions and verifying your identity.

Once you are approved, just make a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market, and if your first bet doesn't win, you will be rewarded with $150 in bonus bets that you can use to make more wagers on the NFL Week 14 odds ahead of a key AFC North matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns.

Once your qualifying first bet is settled, your $150 bonus will be added to your account in the form of eight bonus bets, each valued at $25, which are valid for seven days.

Bet $5, Win $150 for Chiefs-Chargers Odds with the Best DraftKings Promo Code

The Kansas City Chiefs can claim a ninth straight AFC West title with a win when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football and you can back the defending Super Bowl champions as they vie for a ninth straight victory at Arrowhead Stadium with $150 in bonus bets by signing up now for the latest DraftKings promo code offer.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up today, and start making your NFL picks using one of the best sports betting apps in America.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.