DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: Claim $150 for Cowboys-Eagles & NFL Week 17

Register for a new account using the DraftKings promo code and get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Bet on today's Cowboys-Eagles game or anything else that is of interest to you.

Download one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device and tap on our "BET NOW" sign-up link on this page to register using the DraftKings promo code offer.

By claiming one of the top sportsbook promos with the DraftKings promo code, you can bet $5 and get $150 in bonus bets, win or lose. Use this sports betting bonus as Week 17 of the NFL season brings must-win games for Tampa Bay and Indianapolis, while Philadelphia looks to clinch the NFC East title against bitter rival Dallas.

Whether it's NFL betting, the NBA or something else you are interested in, wager on the sports betting market of your choice. Just tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to sign up with the DraftKings promo code and claim this bet $5 and get $150 if your bet wins welcome offer!

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code: How to Get $150 in Bonus Bets Right Now for NFL

🎁 DraftKings Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Bet & Get $150 in Bonus Bets 📲 DraftKings Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 📆 Promo Last Updated Dec. 29, 2024

Players can sign up with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 after registering a new account on one of the nation's top sports betting sites. Here's how to register:

Tap or click any "BET NOW" button on this page to load the DraftKings Sportsbook promotional offer welcome page. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN into the required fields on the new customer registration portal. You don't need to enter the DraftKings promo code because the bet-and-get welcome offer is automatically applied to your new account when you use one of our BET NOW buttons to start your registration. Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any banking method available on one of the top credit card betting sites. Place a qualifying first bet of $5 on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds, and get $150 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Sportsbook Promo Code Works for NFL Betting Lines, NBA Odds & More

Use the DraftKings promo code to register for an account and make your opening wager of $5 or more on either of any of today's games. Check the latest NFL odds. If you bet on the Cowboys-Eagles, or something else, you will get $150 in bonus bets.

Today's moneyline on the Dallas-Philadelphia game is a good example of how the DraftKings promo code offer works. The Cowboys are a +230 underdog to win, so a $5 bet on Dallas nets winnings of $11.50 with a Cowboys' victory. But even if the Eagles win, you will receive $150 in bonus bets.

Also on today's NFL schedule, use one of the best NFL betting apps for the Buccaneers, who are 7-5-point favorites at home vs Carolina and -395 on the moneyline. The Colts are 7.5-point favorites at the Giants while the Eagles are 6.5-point favorites against Dallas.

If the NBA is more your style, there are plenty of games on the schedule for today. Once you've registered using the DraftKings promo code, study NBA odds for spreads, moneylines and over/under totals. The schedule highlights today: Nets-Magic, Spurs-Wolves and more.

Whichever way you want to bet, don't delay. Start now by tapping any of the "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page to register a new account with the DraftKings promo code to qualify for its bet-and-get welcome offer. Place a $5 first bet today and get $150 in bonus bets instantly!

DraftKings Promo Code - $150 Bonus Offer Details for Sunday, 12/29

To claim the DraftKings promo code, there are several terms and conditions to fulfill to become eligible for this bet-and-get welcome offer. An individual must be a first-time customer of DraftKings Sportsbook, at least 21 years old, and physically located in a state with legal sports betting where DraftKings is licensed to operate as one of the best PayPal betting sites.

If you place a $5 first bet, $150 in bonus bets are issued via one of the best NFL betting promos. Bonus bets via the DraftKings promo code offer are funded as six $25 bonus-bet credits, each containing a seven-day expiration date. Bonus bets are single-use and cannot be combined or divided into different denominations.

If you are in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, MA, ME, NC, OH, PA, WY or WV, you will receive your bonus bets, win or lose. With this DraftKings promo code, note that customers in DC, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, TN, VA or VT must win their first bet to get the $150.

No withdrawals or transfers can be made with any bonus bet and any bonus bet staked on a winning wager does not get returned. There is also a 1x wagering requirement to fulfill on one the best NBA betting apps before any withdrawal request can be processed from a new customer's account cash balance.

Tap or click on the "BET NOW" button below to register today with the DraftKings promo code to bet $5 and get $150 instantly.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.