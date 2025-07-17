Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Grab Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for MLB Odds & British Open

New customers can collect up to $300 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and wager on the Open Championship and MLB props, odds and more.

The Open Championship tees off for Round 2 Friday morning on the Dunluce Course at Royal Portrush in North Ireland, while stateside, baseball returns tomorrow evening with a full slate of games. If you want to wager on the tournament, the MLB schedule or something else, register for an account and collect up to $300 in bonus bets by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

If you're in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, sign up for one of the top sportsbook promos available, place a qualifying bet of $10+ over your first three days as a new customer. Win or lose, each day will yield $100 in bonus bets for a total of $300 in bonuses.

New customers in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, or West Virginia, can place a $10+ bet over five days and earn $50 in bonuses each day. This Bet $50, Get $250 offer can only be found at one of the best sports betting apps in the nation.

Bettors located in any state where Fanatics Sportsbook is legal, can earn up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Just place a qualifying bet over the first 10 days as a new customer and if it loses, earn a matching amount back, up to $100 each day. Those in New York can choose a 100% profit boost daily for 10 days instead.

As one of the most popular offers around, the Fanatics Sportsbook promo provides endless options. Start by clicking the BET NOW button located anywhere on this page.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Register for Up to $300 in Bonus Bets Right Now

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: July 17, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offer Details for Thursday, July 17

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo To Wager on British Open Odds, MLB Props

Rory McIIroy and Scott Scheffler were the favorites when things teed off at the Open Championship this morning. Use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to wager on either of them or any other other golfer in the field.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Thursday, July 17, 2025

Golf: Open Championship at Royal Portrush in North Ireland. Check the latest golf odds and lines.

Open Championship at Royal Portrush in North Ireland. Check the latest golf odds and lines. MLB Friday: Red Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Red Sox at Cubs, 2:20 p.m. MLB Friday: Giants at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET.

Giants at Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m. ET. MLB Friday: Brewers at Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

Thursday's field will be loaded, with Scheffler, McIIroy, Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele among the early favorites.

Baseball returns on Friday with a collection of great matchups across 15 games over both the AL and NL.

But first click the BET NOW button and claim up to $300 in bonus bets after signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.