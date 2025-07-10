Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Grab Up to $300 in Bonus Bets for MLB, Scottish Open Odds

New customers can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to get up to $300 in bonus bets. Wager on Thursday’s MLB odds, Scottish Open golf lines and more right now.

The world's best golfers will have one last chance to prepare for the Open Championship when they hit the links on Thursday for this year's edition of the Genesis Scottish Open. Golf betting fans can add to the excitement of this weekend's tournament with bonus bets valued at up to $300 by opening an account using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.

Available to new customers signing up in Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, this welcome offer has emerged as one of the leading sportsbook promos. When you sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, you can claim a total of $300 in bonus bets by making qualifying bets of $10 on each of your first three days including picks on this weekend's Genesis Scottish Open golf betting odds.

If you are a new customer signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia or West Virginia, you can enjoy a Bet $50, Get $250 in bonus bets offer.

New customers signing up in other Fanatics Sportsbook states can claim a popular Fanatics Sportsbook promo welcome offer that can set you up with $1,000 in No Sweat Bets over your first 10 days as a Fanatics Sportsbook customer.

Tap the "BET NOW" button to get started and start making your best PGA Tour picks with hundreds in bonus bets from one of the country's favorite sports betting apps.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo - Register Today for Up to $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 Fanatics Sportsbook Promo CLICK HERE 💵 Fanatics Sportsbook Bonus Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets; Bet $50, Get $250; $1000 in No Sweat Bets 📲 Fanatics Sportsbook App Availability iOS and Android devices 💳 Minimum Deposit $10 📆 Last Verified: July 10, 2025

In minutes, you will be on one of the most popular sports betting sites. Here's how to sign up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer:

Click or tap any "BET NOW" button to start the sign-up process. You'll be directed to the Fanatics Sportsbook landing page. You must be in a location where Fanatics is licensed to operate. Complete the online sign-up form by providing the personal info requested with a valid email and password, then verify your age (21 in most places). You won't need to enter the Fanatics Sportsbook promo because the best offer will be applied to your account after using one of our BET NOW buttons. Make a deposit of $10 or more using one of the best PayPal betting sites or another supported payment method.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Offer Details for Thursday, July 10

After activating your account via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer, make a qualifying wager of $10 or more with odds of -500 or longer.

If you are in MI, NJ and PA, win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300.

win or lose, you will get $100 in bonus bets each day for your first three days as a customer, for a total of $300. In AZ, CO, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, NC, OH, TN, VA and WV, you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250.

you will get $50 in bonus bets each day for your first five days as a customer, a total of $250. If you go with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo $1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss.

$1,000 in No Sweat Bets offer, you must designate which bet will be your No Sweat Bet each day for your first 10 days as a customer. Earn back up to a $100 daily if your wager is a loss. In New York, the offer is a 100% profit boost daily for your first 10 days as a customer.

Bonus bets earned via the Fanatics Sportsbook promo can be used in a lump sum or broken into smaller bets. They expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement.

Start placing bets today and land an amazing deal for up to either $300 or $250 in bonus bets or $1,000 in No Sweat Bets. Tap a BET NOW button to register for the Fanatics Sportsbook promo offer and get guaranteed bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Unlocks Bonus Bets on Scottish Open, MLB Odds

In addition to opening round action at the Genesis Scottish Open, the Thursday sports betting schedule features a full slate of MLB matchups, highlighted by the first of four weekend dates between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. The New York Yankees continue their bid to reclaim the top of the AL East standings as they close out a three-game series with the visiting Seattle Mariners, while the New York Mets wrap up a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards.

Tap the BET NOW link to sign up today using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and make this weekend's MLB picks using one of the nation's best MLB betting apps.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Best Bets for Thursday, July 10, 2025

PGA Tour: Genesis Scottish Open, opening round

Genesis Scottish Open, opening round MLB: Mariners at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Mariners at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET MLB: Rays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; check out MLB player props for Rays' first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Rays at Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET; check out MLB player props for Rays' first baseman Jonathan Aranda. MLB: Mariners at Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

After leading the AL East for most of the MLB season, the New York Yankees look to the upcoming MLB All-Star Break in a pitched battle with the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays for the top of the division standings.

The Yankees are the highest scoring team in the AL and remain the besting favorites to win the AL East and sit second to the Los Angeles Dodgers on the World Series odds. However, the Yankees will have to solve Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who tossed over 6 innings of shutout ball when he faced New York on May 13.

The Tampa Bay Rays remained in the hunt for the AL East with steady results on the road during the month of June. Aranda has played a key role in the Rays' success and now sits among the MLB leaders in batting average and has emerged as an intriguing longshot on the AL MVP odds.

Start making your picks on the MLB odds, tap the BET NOW button and claim one of this year's most lucrative MLB betting promos by signing up today using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo.