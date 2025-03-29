Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Collect $300 in Bonus Bets for NCAA Elite Eight Odds & More

Great news for NCAA Tournament bettors signing up with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo. The exciting offer for up to $300 in bonus bets for just making a minimum $10 wager for three consecutive days has been extended into some new locations.

The 'Bet $30, Get $300' deal through the Fanatics Sportsbook promo is now active for bettors in AZ, CO, CT, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA and WV. Sign up through one of the top sports betting apps and begin wagering with tonight's schedule. For all participating states, the flagship offer of 10 consecutive days of No Sweat Bets up to $100 daily remains active. Unfortunately, you can only choose one deal. Bettors in New York only get a 300% profit boost

We're at the Elite Eight stage in the men's college basketball tournament and the winner of today's games (No. 3 Texas Tech-No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Alabama-No. 1 Duke) will advance to next week's Final Four in San Antonio. The Fanatics promo code is one of the top sportsbook promo codes to take through the rest of the tournament by giving up to $300 in bonus bets for bettors in select states that make three consecutive days of $10 qualified wagers.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Bet $30, Get $300 in Bonus Bets Or $1000 Bonus

Register for an account with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo to claim up to $300 in bonus bets. All you need to do is follow these steps to receive one of the best March Madness betting promos:

Click on one of the BET NOW buttons and scan the QR code on the landing page, as Fanatics Sportsbook is only available via mobile app. You'll need to provide some general personal information (name, date of birth, valid e-mail address) to complete the registration form. The Fanatics Sportsbook promo will be automatically applied to the account once the registration is complete. The legal age for sports betting is 21 (in most states). Bettors must be located where Fanatics Sportsbook operates legally. Fanatics requires a $10 deposit to activate your account.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Bet $30, Get $300 In Bonus Bets Details

To receive the $300 in bonus bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo you will need to make a qualified bet of at least $10 for three straight days. The games you bet on must be at odds of -500 or better. For each qualifying $10 opening wager, you will receive $100 in bonus bets and that can be repeated for the first three days.

This means you can use the Fanatics Sportsbook promo and make a $10 wager on the West Region final tonight and receive $100 in bonus bets and then bet on the South Region final on Sunday for another $100 in bonus bets. Finally, you can make a $10 wager on the Rockets-Lakers NBA game Monday night and receive another $100 in bonus bets.

With the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, bonus bets have a seven-day window before they expire. Fanatics has a 1x playthrough requirement, so a win with a bonus bet turns the credit into cash. This is standard among sports betting sites.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo for Elite Eight, NBA, UFC Betting Action

The Elite Eight games for the men's tournament will be held tonight and on Sunday. Basketball continues with the Celtics-Spurs in primetime on NBA TV while the Thunder-Pacers is another pivotal game for playoff positioning.

UFC Fight Night is an afternoon show from Mexico City where Brandon Moreno (22-8-2) is sure to receive a hometown welcome in the main event against Steve Erceg (12-3-0). The Red Wings-Bruins is the primetime NHL game on ABC.

