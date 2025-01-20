FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 & Win $300 Bonus for CFP Final & Ohio State-Notre Dame Odds

The FanDuel promo code gives new customers the chance to win $300 in bonus bets when they use it to register for a sports betting account. Bet on tonight's Notre Dame-Ohio State clash for the College Football Playoff Championship. If your first bet of $5 or more is a winner, you will get $300 in bonus bets.

With the FanDuel promo code offer, you will claim one of the best sportsbook promos to bet on the CFP or anything you want. Place a $5 first bet on any preferred sports betting market, bet type and odds available to wager from after you finish signing up. If your bet wins, you will be awarded $300 in site credit to turn into as many bonus bets as you want.

Two of college football's blueblood programs do battle tonight in Atlanta. Bet on this game or something else. Get started by clicking or tapping on any of our "BET NOW" buttons to download one of the nation's top sports betting apps and register a new account. Claim the FanDuel promo code now so you can start your NFL betting today with the Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets welcome offer for new customers.

FanDuel Promo Code Details: Sign Up, Bet $5 & Win $300 in Bonus Bets

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bet $5 & Get $300 in Bonus Bets If Your Bet Wins 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: Jan. 20, 2025

Players who are at least 21 years old, physically present in a legal sports betting state where FanDuel is licensed to operate, and a first-time customer can join one of the best sports betting sites available to claim the FanDuel promo code welcome bonus. Follow our step-by-step registration guide below to register a new online sportsbook account today.

Tap or click on any "BET NOW" button on this page to go to the new customer sign-up portal on FanDuel Sportsbook. Enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address and physical address, plus your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. You don't need to enter the FanDuel promo code to unlock the bet-and-get welcome offer. When you use one of our BET NOW buttons, the best sports betting bonus is automatically applied after registering a new account. Make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using any preferred banking method supported on one of the nation's most reputable PayPal betting sites. Place a $5 qualifying cash wager on any sports betting market, bet type, and odds to get $200 in bonus bets, guaranteed.

FanDuel Promo Code Details for Monday's Ohio State-Notre Dame CFP Final

Several terms and conditions are attached to the FanDuel promo code for new customers to satisfy before gaining access to wager on one of the premier credit card betting sites.

Here's how the FanDuel promo code works: Place a $5 qualifying cash wager of any type on any sport, bet type, and odds on one of the top college football betting apps. If your bet wins, you will get $300 in bonus bets.

Your $300 in bonus bets are issued within 72 hours of bet settlement and do not have to be wagered in one lump sum on one of the leading sites for College Football Playoff betting promos. You can break the site credit up into as many bonus bets as you want. There is a limit of one promotional bonus per person. Bonus bets awarded via the FanDuel promo code expire after seven days, cannot be withdrawn or transferred, and are not returned when staked on a winning wager.

All bonus bets earned through the FanDuel promo code have a 1x playthrough requirement. Any bonus funds and profit boost tokens are ineligible for this bet-and-get promotional offer, along with any cashed-out wagers via the cash-out feature.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet Buckeyes-Fighting Irish Odds & Win $300 Bonus

New customers can bet college football odds with the FanDuel promo code for tonight's Notre Dame-Ohio State showdown or opt to explore some of the other available online sports betting markets.

Ohio State opened as a 9.5-point favorite, but has since dropped to -8.5, despite winning each of its three CFP games by 14 points or more. Notre Dame has found itself in a couple of tight battles along the way, including winning by a field goal in the closing seconds in the semifinal against Penn State. With the FanDuel promo code, one of the leading college football betting promos, go with the Buckeyes or fade Notre Dame. It's your choice.

Take advantage of one of the best NFL betting promos in the marketplace by diving into AFC Championship odds and NFC Championship odds as the NFL's final four teams get set to play with berths in Super Bowl 59 on the line. Go with game props and player props. Or stick with traditional NFL betting markets, such as moneyline, point spread and point total when making your first bet via the FanDuel promo code.

It's the first national title game of the 12-team CFP era, so get on board with the FanDuel promo code and bet on Notre Dame-Ohio State. Register for a new account. Place at first bet of $5 or more. If it's a winner, you'll collect $300 in bonus bets to use any way you choose. Sign up and start betting right now!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.