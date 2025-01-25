FanDuel Promo Code: Unlock $300 in Bonus Bets for Celtics-Mavericks, NBA Saturday Odds

A rematch of last season's NBA Finals highlights the Saturday NBA schedule, as the defending champion Boston Celtics visit the Dallas Mavericks. Sports bettors looking to get in on the action can get $300 in bonus bets by signing up for the FanDuel promo code welcome offer.

One of the most exciting sports betting promos currently available, the latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer sets you up with $300 in bonus bets when you make a qualifying first bet of just $5, and it wins, and you don't need to use a specific promo code to take advantage of this lucrative offer.

Your $300 welcome bonus can be used to make more bets on the NBA odds any of 14 of Saturday's NBA matchups or even give you a head start in wagering on this season's Super Bowl odds.

So click the "BET NOW" button to sign up today for the latest FanDuel promo code offer and grab $200 in bonus bets from one of the best sports betting apps in the business.

FanDuel Promo Code Details: Sign Up For $300 in Bonus Bets With a Win

🎁 FanDuel Promo Code CLICK HERE 💵 FanDuel Sportsbook Bonus Bet $5 & Get $300 in Bonus Bets If You Win 📲 FanDuel Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices ✅ Promo Code Last Verified: Jan. 25, 2025

This limited time FanDuel promo code welcome offer is exclusively available to new customers, 21 and older, who are located in any state where FanDuel Sportsbook is licensed to operate. Just follow these simple steps to sign up now.

Download and install the FanDuel Sportsbook app onto your Android or iOS device. Click the "BET NOW" link on this page to start the sign-up process on the FanDuel secure sign-up portal. Complete the online sign-up form, and provide documentation that verifies your identity. Upon approval, make a qualifying first deposit of $5 by PayPal or a credit card using the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

FanDuel Promo Code Bet $5, Get $300 Offer Terms & Conditions

The exclusive FanDuel promo code offer for new customers rewards you with bonus bets valued at $300 when you make a first bet of just $5 on any sports betting market offered by FanDuel, and it wins.

Click the "BET NOW" button to start the fast and easy sign-up process on FanDuel's secure registration portal. You will be asked to provide basic personal information like your name, address, email address, phone number, and date of birth, as well as documentation that verifies your identity.

Once your new account is approved and you have made a minimum first deposit of $5, simply make a qualifying bet on any sports betting market including NBA point spreads and NBA player props.

If your qualifying first bet wins, $300 in bonus bets will be automatically added to your account within 72 hours with the FanDuel promo code offer. Your $300 bonus can be used in increments of your choosing to make more NBA picks or wagers on the NFL odds for up to seven days.

FanDuel Promo Code For Latest NFL Championship Sunday Odds

The Washington Commanders look to claim their first NFC championship and Super Bowl berth in 33 years when they visit the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in NFL playoff action, and you can add to the excitement of this year's Road to the Super Bowl with $300 in bonus bets by signing up today for the latest FanDuel promo code welcome offer.

Click the "BET NOW" link to sign up today for one of the best NFL betting promos available, and give yourself more chances to make winning NFL picks with a $300 welcome bonus from one of America's leading NFL betting apps.

Sign up today with the FanDuel promo code and tap on any "BET NOW" button to bet $5 and get $300, with a win.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.