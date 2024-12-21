Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for SMU-Penn State & College Football Playoff

A tripleheader of College Football Playoff games starts with SMU-Penn State at noon ET. Get in on the first-round action when you use the Hard Rock Bet promo code to open an account. You'll qualify for a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer on the Hard Rock Bet mobile app today.

Sports bettors can take advantage of one of the best sportsbook promos in the marketplace by claiming this bet-and-get welcome bonus available on Hard Rock Bet. Place a $5 qualifying cash wager and receive $100 in bonus-bet credit. If you are located in AZ, TN or VA, you can get up to $100 in bonus bets back if your first bet does not win.

SMU-Penn State is followed by Clemson-Texas at 4 p.m. and Tennessee-Ohio State at 8 p.m. Make your opening wager on any of today's college football betting markets or anything else you want. Download one of the best sports betting apps onto an iOS or Android mobile device and sign up today by clicking on our "BET NOW" button on this page to register with the Hard Rock Bet promo code.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Details: Get $100 in Bonus Bets at Sign-Up

🎁 Hard Rock Bet Promo Code Bet $5, Get $100 in Bonus Bets 📲 Hard Rock Bet Mobile App Availability iOS and Android 🥇 Why Choose Hard Rock Bet? Easy-to-use app interface 📆 Promo Last Updated December 21, 2024

Players can register with the Hard Rock Bet promo code to claim a Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets welcome offer while wagering on one of the most reputable online sportsbooks in the country. Follow our step-by-step registration guide below to sign up for a new Hard Rock Bet account today:

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link on this review to go to Hard Rock Bet's new customer sign-up page. Register a new online sportsbook account, entering your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address, in addition to your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN. You don't need to enter a Hard Rock Bet promo code when registering. When you use one of our BET NOW buttons, the sports betting bonus will be automatically applied to your new account. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using any banking method available on one of the top sportsbooks that accept credit cards. Place a qualifying cash wager of $5+ to get $100 in bonus bets, win or lose!

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code - $100 Bonus Details for Saturday, December 16

Individuals who sign up with the Hard Rock Bet promo must satisfy a few terms and conditions to claim the bet-and-get welcome offer on one of the top sportsbooks that accept PayPal.

Anyone signing up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code offer to qualify for $100 in bonus bets has to be a first-time customer at Hard Rock Bet, at least 21 years old, and physically present in a state with legal sports betting. After making a $10 deposit and placing a $5 qualifying cash wager on any preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds, newly registered customers receive five $20 bonus bet credits, regardless of the outcome of their first bet.

Bonus bets from one of the top college football betting promos are automatically added to your Hard Rock Bet online sportsbook account and expire after seven days. Each bonus bet contains a 1x playthrough requirement to satisfy before any cash winnings can be withdrawn from Hard Rock Bet.

This is a one-time promotional offer to claim from one of the best NBA betting apps, and bonus bets are non-withdrawable and non-transferrable. No bonus bet staked on a subsequent wager on Hard Rock Bet is included with any winnings earned.

This is one of the best NFL betting promos available. Click the BET NOW button below to instantly get started with the Hard Rock Bet promo code today.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Get College Football Playoff Odds & Bet Now

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff continues with a three-game slate today, meaning new customers can bet on College Football Playoff odds with the Hard Rock Bet promo code by placing a $5 first bet to receive $100 in bonus bets while wagering on one of the best college football betting apps.

After using the Hard Rock Bet promo code to register your account, place a $5 bet on SMU +8.5 against Penn State, under 51.5 total points between Clemson and Texas or Ohio State -7 with some of the best college football odds available on Saturday's mega slate.

With the battle for the college football national title underway, it is the ideal time to start your football betting journey with $100 in bonus bets, so act now. Sign up today using the Hard Rock Bet promo code after clicking on any "BET NOW" button on this page to register a new sportsbook account with one of the premier College Football Playoff betting promos.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.