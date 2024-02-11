Many people are asking themselves, "How do I bet on Super Bowl props?" Well, we are here to answer that question for you so that you can have the best experience possible for the big game. In this article, you will find some of the best welcome offers from the top online sportsbooks in the marketplace. Most of these sports betting apps offer lucrative sportsbook promo codes to get up to thousands in bonus bets.

Super Bowl props are quite popular on Super Sunday, considering this is the last chance to place bets on an NFL game this season. There is a wide variety of NFL player props and game props to bet on for the big game, so check out the different welcome offers to get your sports betting journey started off on the right foot.

Sign Up For A New Account At The Top Sportsbooks To Bet On Super Bowl Props

New customers can sign up for a new account at the top sportsbooks to bet on Super Bowl props.

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the Terms & Conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible.

Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity.

Enter the promo code – if one is necessary.

Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and major credit cards.

Use These Promo Codes From The Top Sportsbooks To Bet On Super Bowl Props

You can use these promo codes from the top sportsbooks to bet on Super Bowl props.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $158 in bonus bets when placing your first wager of $5+.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000 is a first-bet welcome offer that grants you a bonus bet – up to $1,000 – if your first bet loses.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code to get $150 in bonus bets instantly, plus a free daily No Sweat Same Game parlay wager, when you place your first wager of $5.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Register with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code to qualify for a No Regret First Bet Up To $100.

FanDuel Promo Code: The FanDuel Promo Code can get you $150 in bonus bets if you place a $5 first-time moneyline winning wager.

Bet On Super Bowl Props At The Top Sportsbooks

As you can see, there are plenty of opportunities to bet on Super Bowl props at the top sportsbooks.

We're one week away from Super Bowl LVIII kicking off in Las Vegas, and the prop betting markets will be flooded with wagers. Get in on the action with these great welcome offers and have bonus bets to use on the big day.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.