How To Bet On The Sweet 16: Picks, Props And Betting Trends

Long gone are the days of simply making a March Madness bracket and helplessly watching it fall apart. With the rise of mobile sports betting, you can wager on various aspects of individual games, predict region or tournament winners with futures bets, or get creative with prop bets.

Below, we'll examine how to bet on the upcoming Sweet 16, which will be played when the 2023 NCAA Tournament resumes Thursday and Friday. Here are some Sweet 16 picks, props, and betting trends for you to bet using the best March Madness betting promos available on the top sports betting sites today.

Sweet 16 Betting Picks And Betting Trends

Look for Alabama to cover the spread as a 7.0-point favorite against San Diego State. The top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament has played like it thus far, as Alabama beat each of its first two opponents by more than 20 points. Meanwhile, No. 5 seed San Diego State has had arguably the easiest path to the Sweet 16, beating No. 12 seed College of Charleston and No. 13 seed Furman in the South region.

The Uconn money line at -175 against Arkansas is another strong Sweet 16 bet. UConn has been the second-most dominant team after Alabama thus far in the NCAA Tournament, beating both of its opponents by at least 15 points. The No. 4 seed in the West region should keep rolling against a No. 8 seed Arkansas team that had a 4-10 record in Quadrant 1 games prior to the NCAA tournament.

Everyone loves a Cinderella story, and Princeton has provided one as the fourth No. 15 seed in March Madness history to make the Sweet 16. Pulling off a third consecutive upset as +360 underdogs against Creighton won't be easy for the Tigers, but Princeton's routine 15-point second-round win over Missouri after a first-round upset of No. 2 seed Arizona suggests this team is no fluke. Look for Princeton to cover the 9.5-point spread.

Sweet 16 Props To Bet Now

In addition to standard moneyline, spread and point total wagers, there are plenty of alternative betting options available for Sweet 16 action. For instance, you can combine multiple bets into a parlay to increase your potential winnings. A three-leg parlay consisting of the Alabama and Princeton spreads plus the UConn moneyline works out to +473 odds on Caesars Sportsbook, one of the best sports betting apps.

Prop bets concerning something other than just the final result are popular alternative betting options. Some popular prop bets include which team will be leading at the half, first half point totals, or even the correct score. You can also wager on the first half/full game winner. The odds of Alabama leading at the end of both the first and second halves against San Diego State are -195, which is a significant shift from Alabama's -365 moneyline odds.

How To Bet On The Sweet 16

To bet on the Sweet 16, users who are at least 21 years old and located in a state with legal mobile sports betting simply need to sign up, fund their account and start betting. To create an account with a leading mobile sportsbook such as BetMGM or Caesars Sportsbook, you will be asked for nominal personal information, including your name, address, email address, and date of birth. After creating an account and downloading the corresponding mobile sportsbook app, simply navigate to the "college basketball" or "NCAAM" section to bet on the options above and much more.

