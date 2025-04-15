Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 60 Odds: Can Mahomes Lead KC to Another Title in 2026?

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' bid for a threepeat came up short in Super Bowl 59, but Andy Reid's group is still a legitimate contender to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl 60 next February in Santa Clara, Calif. Upcoming Missouri sportsbook promos will allow Missourians to place wagers on the Chiefs' Super Bowl odds once online sports betting in the state launches.

Current Kansas City Chiefs odds stand at +700, making them the second favorite behind the Eagles at +650 at the national betting sites. Philadelphia beat the Chiefs 48-22 in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Though online Missouri sports betting is not yet live, the hope is it will be ready to go sometime early in the NFL season, allowing bettors to bet on a number of futures involving Mahomes and the Chiefs. Proponents had hoped for a summer launch, but a request to establish emergency rules for online betting was rejected in February, pushing back the start date. By law, Missouri sports betting must launch by Dec. 1.

Kansas City Chiefs Odds & Betting Opportunities

The prevailing thought is that Kansas City Chiefs odds will always be strong as long as Mahomes is under center. The team has had a busy offseason addressing a shaky offensive line, signing Jaylon Moore to a two-year deal while trading All-Pro guard Joe Thuney to the Bears for a fourth-round pick. Mahomes was sacked 36 times in 16 regular season games and infamously nine more times in the Super Bowl loss.

Question marks still loom, but Mahomes has the uncanny ability to raise the play of everyone around him – including an inconsistent offensive line. Oddsmakers at sports betting sites seemingly have faith, with DraftKings setting Mahomes' over/under passing yards at 4050.5, even more than the 3,928 he passed for in 2024. Bettors can bet on either side of this number once sports betting goes live in Missouri. DraftKings is often among the first of the major operators to accept wagers in new states and the DraftKings Missouri promo code is expected to be among the best.

Bet on Mahomes Futures & More when Online Sports Betting Launches

Mahomes has thrown for 27 and 26 touchdowns, respectively, the last two seasons, and sports betting apps such as FanDuel have him around that number this season. His current touchdown pass total sits at 27.5, so Missourians who believe a resurgence is in store for a quarterback who four times has thrown for 37+ touchdowns could find real value here. Bettors will be able to place wagers on that and more when they're able to sign up using the FanDuel Missouri promo code , which is expected to be available in the state.

Earning homefield advantage throughout the playoffs will go a long way toward a fourth straight Super Bowl appearance – and that begins with winning your division. Kansas City has won nine consecutive AFC West titles, and is once again the favorite at -110 on Caesars Sportsbook to make it a clean 10 straight. Sportsbook promos can be used on all types of wagers, including futures such as this one, once online sports betting is live in the Show-Me State. That is expected to include the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code , which will unlock a great welcome bonus if it mirrors the national offer.

Betting on Kansas City Chiefs odds to win the Super Bowl was one of the top betting opportunities available when online sports betting went live in neighboring Kansas in September of 2022. Bettors there were able to take advantage of a number of outstanding pre-registration offers. Since then, a number of new sportsbooks like Fanatics Sportsbook have launched and it is expected the Fanatics Sportsbook Missouri promo will be available from Day 1 in Missouri.

Proponents are hoping the launch of online sports betting helps to pave the way for Missouri online casinos , but thus far, enthusiasm has been limited in Jefferson City.

