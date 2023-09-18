Kentucky Sports Betting Promos: Best Welcome Offers 2023

The countdown is on for the launch of legal sports betting in Kentucky with exclusive Kentucky sports betting promos. As 27 different sports betting apps prepare to open their site to residents, new bettors can enhance their betting adventure with welcome offers from the best Kentucky betting sites.

Online betting will become legal in KY on September 28 and new users can wager on a diverse array of sports markets, including MLB moneylines, college football team props, and the spread on NFL games. Check out the best sports betting apps in Kentucky to get started.

Pre-Register Using Kentucky Sports Betting Promos And Get The Best Welcome Offers 2023

Pre-registration is currently open and Kentucky residents can use Kentucky Sports Betting Promos to get the best welcome offers in 2023. The most premier sportsbook promos are listed below:

BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up early with BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and get $100 in bonus bets, added directly to your account on Launch Day.

FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code: Claim the FanDuel Kentucky Promo Code and get $100 in bonus bets plus $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket to watch the best games throughout the 2023 NFL season.

DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code: Using the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code, $200 in bonus bets will be instantly delivered to your account on Launch Day.

Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code: Sign up using the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code and earn $10 for every touchdown on a nominated NFL game, worth up to $50.

Claim Kentucky Sports Betting Promos And Get The Best Welcome Offers 2023

To get started and claim Kentucky sports betting promos, click on any or all of the Kentucky sportsbooks above. It will take you to a registration portal where you will provide personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, email address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

You must be a Kentucky resident and at least 18 years of age, with the exception of some sportsbooks that will require new bettors to be 21+.

If a bonus code is required, enter it in the "Bonus Code" field, otherwise the promo code will automatically generate. Depending on the sportsbook, you will either receive your welcome offer immediately or it will be deposited to your account on Launch Day.

Use The Best Welcome Offers For Kentucky Sports Betting

After signing up for the best welcome offers using Kentucky Sports Betting Promos, get ready to start placing your first-time wagers on Launch Day. On September 28, new bettors should use any payment method supported by the sportsbook, including PayPal or any major credit cards to make an initial qualifying deposit. Then, place your first-time bet.

Launch Day coincides with Week 4 of the NFL, making things more exciting as teams will have found their footing by then. Make the most of your bonus bets by placing wagers on any NFL odds like moneyline, spreads, totals, NFL player props, or NFL futures including the next Super Bowl odds.

These offers won't last forever. Sign up today and make the most out of the Kentucky Sports Betting Promos available now.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.