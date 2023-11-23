Lions Thanksgiving Record: History And Best Bets For Lions vs Packers

The Lions are one of the best storylines in all of football. Typically, the traditional Lions game on Thanksgiving isn't much to be excited about for football fans outside the Mitten state, but not this year – the Lions currently sit at 8-2, one game back of the Eagles for the first seed in the NFC. This team looks as good as ever.

So, what is the Lions Thanksgiving record, and how can you bet on today's matchup with the Green Bay Packers? We'll explore everything you need to know about today's game and how to bet on the NFL odds for this matchup on the top sports betting apps when you claim the best sportsbook promo codes.

What Is The Lions Thanksgiving Record?

The annual tradition of seeing the Lions play on Thanksgiving has not been overly kind to Detroit. The Lions all-time record on Thanksgiving is 37-44-2.

From 2004-2012, the Lions went on a losing streak on the holiday, and then saw the tide turn as they won four in a row from 2013-2016. Since 2016, however, the Lions have failed to win on Thanksgiving.

Lions vs Packers Thanksgiving Odds And Betting Trends

Entering today's game with the division-rival Packers, the Lions are favored by 8.5 points. Let's look at some trends for each team.

The Lions are 7-3 against the spread this year, and haven't failed to cover the spread in back-to-back games at all this season, but two of the games in which they failed to cover the spread were as home favorites, as they are today. One of those games was last weekend against the Chicago Bears, where they were favored by 8 points. Detroit trailed most of the game and stormed back late to win by five.

The Packers have not fared as well this season, but they're coming off a surprise win against the favored Los Angeles Chargers last weekend. At 4-6 overall, the Packers will need to make a late season surge to have a chance at the playoffs. Green Bay is 5-5 against the spread this year, and is 2-3 ATS on the road.

Lions vs Packers Odds And Best Bets

The Packers are one of the worst teams against the run in the league, which is not ideal going against a Lions team that wants to pound the rock. The Packers rank 28th in rushing yards per game allowed at 134.7 yards, despite not going against great rushing attacks in recent weeks. Two weeks ago, the Steelers put up 205 rushing yards on them.

Their opponent, the Lions, rank fifth in rushing yards per game, with a one-two punch of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery that are capable of making life very difficult for opponents as they run behind that elite offensive line.

It could be a long day for the Packers defense if they aren't able to slow down the run game of the Lions. I like the Lions as home favorites to cover the spread.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.