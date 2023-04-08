Massachusetts Betting Apps: Redeem Welcome Offers For Today

Sports bettors in the state of Massachusetts enjoyed the past month, as legalized online sports betting has made it so bettors could bet from anywhere within the state. Along with the freedom of betting on the go, the Massachusetts betting apps have feature exclusive, limited time welcome promotions. Unfortunately, these bonuses are not long for much longer.

Our sports betting experts here at RotoWire have organized all of the top available Massachusetts betting promos for you to explore and claim below.

Claim Offers From Massachusetts Betting Apps

Get signed up for Massachusetts betting apps today and claim the limited time welcome offers to give yourself an added bonus on your picks. As long as you are at least 21 years old and physically in Massachusetts, sign up using these easy steps.

Start by clicking the link for the Massachusetts sportsbook you want to sign up. This takes you to that sportsbook's sign-up page.

Enter your identifying information, including your name, physical address, and email address, to create your account.

Enter the promo code, if there is one.

Make the minimum qualifying deposit to claim the bonus from the Massachusetts betting app, then repeat the steps for the other sportsbooks.

Redeem Massachusetts Betting Apps Offers Today

When you sign up for Massachusetts betting apps today, you can redeem thousands of dollars in welcome bonuses. Follow the steps above to sign up and claim these offers.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a bonus bet, up to $1,000, to use tonight.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: Get $1,500 in bonus bets to use today when you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: Claim $100 in bet credits when you sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code and place $100 in wagers within the first week.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5 with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code to get $200 in bonus bets instantly.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Get $200 in bonus bets after placing your first $5 wager with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code.

Bet On Boston Sports On Massachusetts Betting Apps

There is just one game left in the Boston Celtics' regular season while the Boston Bruins have four games remaining, including a matchup with the New Jersey Devils tonight. While the Celtics have been great this season and they are one of the favorites to come out of the NBA's Eastern Conference, Boston sports fans have their attention on the Bruins and their pursuit of history.

The Bruins have the opportunity to break the NHL regular season record for most wins. Use the welcome offers from the Massachusetts betting apps to be a part of history and bet on the Boston Bruins NHL odds in their final games. Claim $400 in bonus bets today by placing a $5 wager with the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code and FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code. You can use these bonus bets to place more bets on Boston sports.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.