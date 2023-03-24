The Boston Celtics are putting together a really strong season in the NBA's Eastern Conference. After losing in the NBA Finals last year, this team is playing like a group that is capable of taking the next step this postseason. That is why Massachusetts sports betting could not have launched at a better time.

Sign up for all of the Massachusetts betting apps and claim the best Massachusetts betting promos today. When you do, you will be able to redeem special bonuses, which you can use to bet on the Boston Celtics. There is a lot of money to be made in NBA betting. Get started by following the steps below.

Claim Bonuses From Massachusetts Sports Betting Apps To Bet On The Celtics

It is easy to get signed up to bet on the Boston Celtics today, and you can claim some tremendous bonuses by doing it. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in Massachusetts, you are eligible to sign up for all of the Massachusetts sportsbooks below and claim the welcome offers. Follow these easy steps to sign up and get betting today.

Begin by clicking the link for the Massachusetts sports betting app you are wanting to sign up for. This will take you to that sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide basic information in order to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code and make the minimum qualifying deposit to activate the welcome bonus. Repeat these steps for the remaining Massachusetts sports betting apps.

Best Apps To Wager On The Celtics

Boston Celtics fans to check out these Massachusetts sports betting apps. As long as you follow the steps above, you will be able to sign up and claim the welcome bonuses for all of these sportsbooks.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $1,000 in bonus bets to use on Boston Celtics picks when you sign up with the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS.

Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET: New users who sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET get a first bet on the Celtics, up to $1,500.

WynnBET Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $100 on the Celtics within the first week to get $100 in bet credits with the WynnBET Promo Code.

DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code: Get $200 in bonus bets instantly after betting $5 on the Celtics, thanks to the DraftKings Massachusetts Promo Code offer.

FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code: Bet $5 on the Celtics to get $200 in bonus bets with the FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code.

Bet On The Celtics On Massachusetts Sports Betting Apps

As we head down the final stretch of the NBA regular season, the Boston Celtics are battling for the top seed in the Eastern Conference and the best overall record in the NBA. As such, the team has plenty to play for over the next several weeks, making the Celtics a great team to bet on any given night.

Sign up for the Massachusetts sports betting apps above and claim the welcome offers to use on your NBA betting picks, like NBA Finals odds. You can claim bonus bet offers, such as the one from the Caesars Sportsbook Masachusetts Promo Code ROTO1BET, to bet up to $1,500 on the Celtics. If your bet loses, you will be reimbursed your wager amount.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.