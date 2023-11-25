Michigan vs Ohio State College Football Odds And Best Bets

It's time for The Game, the best game on the college football calendar. Yeah, the College Football Playoffs are always amazing, but give me Michigan vs Ohio State every single year. A heated rivalry with CFP implications, full of future NFL players? Sign me up.

If you want to bet on The Game, you can use the best sportsbook promo codes being offered by the top sports betting apps today to take advantage of lucrative welcome offers. Let's get into the odds.

Michigan vs Ohio State Odds: Analyzing The Defenses

Entering this game, the home team Michigan Wolverines are 3.5 point favorites, but this game will be hard fought and features very even matchups.

Let's start with defenses. These two teams boast two of the top defensive units in the country. Michigan ranks 1st in the country in opponent points per game at 9.0, and Ohio State is 2nd at 9.5. Ohio State is 1st in opponent yards per play at 3.9, and Michigan is 4th at 4.1. Michigan is 1st in opponent yards per game at 235.5, and Ohio State is 3rd at 254.8. You get the idea – these defenses are stout.

Michigan vs Ohio State Odds: Each Team Strengths

Where Ohio State has an advantage is at wide receiver, which they have in every single game so long as future top-5 draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr is in the game. He's a monster that's capable of taking over any game.

Two big things that separates these two teams are their penalties and turnovers. Michigan averages a +1.1 turnover margin per game, while Ohio State averages a 0.0. Michigan also averages only 2.9 penalties per game, while Ohio State averages 5.9.

Michigan vs Ohio State Odds: Best Bets For The Game

Betting on this game is not an easy task. Both teams are undefeated and will likely play each other close. Both teams feature great ground attacks that can drain the clock and keep defenses honest, and both defenses can make life difficult on opposing quarterbacks.

These games have been blowouts in each of the last five years, with each of the last five games finishing with a margin of 11 points or higher. I expect Michigan's well-rounded roster, including the best offensive line in the country, to be able to pull away in this game at home, and for quarterback J.J. McCarthy to step up in a big spot. I'll back Michigan -3.5.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.