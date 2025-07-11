Missouri Sports Betting Launch: FanDuel the Latest Sportsbook to Apply for License

FanDuel is making plenty of headlines in the online sports betting world. The U.S. market share leader officially applied for a license in Missouri, adding another elite option to the growing list of operators expected to go live when Missouri sports betting launches by Dec. 1, 2025.

One of the industry's top sports betting apps also has a new partial owner, with Flutter announcing on Thursday that it plans to purchase Boyd Gaming's 5% stake in FanDuel for $1.76 billion. That roughly $31 billion valuation is no surprise considering FanDuel touts a 43% market share, the most among other operators in the industry.

It's great news for bettors in the Show-Me State, who will soon have access to the FanDuel Missouri promo code offer that unlocks both a stellar welcome bonus and great promotions and perks such as profit boosts, free-to-play contests, and a sleek mobile betting app.

The launch of sports betting sites in the state continues to draw near, and Missouri is widely expected to easily meet that Dec. 1 deadline, meaning players in the state will have access to thousands of promotional dollars to place wagers on their favorite sports, leagues, teams, and players. FanDuel entering the market is another great sign of the perks, offers, and promotions that players will have as early as the fall.

Bet365, BetMGM, DraftKings Lay Missouri Partnership Groundwork

Though FanDuel is the U.S. market share leader, the industry giant wasn't the first operator to apply for a license in the state. Bet365 agreed to a partnership with the MLB's St. Louis Cardinals, implying it will apply and receive one of the 14 licenses that the state can grant. Also, both DraftKings and Underdog Fantasy applied for licenses, meaning players in the state will be able to use the DraftKings Missouri promo code to unlock a welcome bonus and more stellar features.

BetMGM also made news in the state last month when it agreed to a partnership with Century Casinos, which has physical casinos in Caruthersville and Cape Girardeau. That implication means players can also soon get started using the BetMGM Missouri bonus code to create their new account once operations are live in the state.

Those operators all have great chances of securing their license, which will unlock a heap of Missouri sportsbook promos to new players who register for accounts. There may also be pre-registration bonuses that players can take advantage of even before operations launch, so stay tuned for more details as applications are approved and operators begin unveiling their plans.

Expect Caesars Sportsbook to Follow Suit

One operator that has not yet made news in the Show-Me State but is expected to is Caesars Sportsbook. The industry titan is operating in more than 20 states, including nearby Kansas, Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. We expect Caesars to apply for a license, meaning new players would have unlimited access to its great features and a stellar welcome offer when they sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Missouri promo code .