NBA Betting Promos: Get These Welcome Offers Tonight

Saturday in the NBA world is typically a lighter day of action, but that does not mean we are short on opportunities to make money with our NBA betting picks. Whether we are betting on game outcomes or NBA player props, there are clear spots to take advantage of tonight.

To aid in your picks and predictions, there are many NBA betting promos and welcome offers to claim tonight. Below, we have organized the best of these promotions for you to explore and sign up for.

Sign Up For NBA Betting Promos Tonight

It is easy to sign up for NBA betting promos tonight, and you are eligible to claim all of the bonuses below, as long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state. These steps to complete the registration process on the best sports betting sites.

To start, click the NBA betting promo code link for the sportsbook you wish to sign up for. This takes you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be asked to provide basic information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit to complete your sign-up.

NBA Betting Promos And Welcome Offers

To assist with your betting picks on Saturday, sign up for the following NBA betting promos and welcome offers.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL get a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, to use on NBA betting picks. You will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS are given a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, to use on NBA picks.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on any NBA game tonight to instantly get $200 in free bets, thanks to the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code to get a No Sweat First Bet on the NBA, up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE: The NBA WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $100 after you bet $100. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $100 in bet insurance when you place a $50 NBA wager.

Make NBA Picks With Sports Betting Welcome Offers

We have five games on Saturday NBA betting slate, giving us some interesting spots to bet on. Sign up with all of the NBA betting promos and welcome offers above as you can, since you will have special bonuses to use and you can also shop for the best odds across the various sportsbooks you have access to.

The easiest win you will have on Saturday is signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code. Once you do, you will receive $200 in free bets instantly after betting $5 on any NBA team to win. We suggest betting on the Warriors to defeat the Magic.

You can also claim risk-free bet offers to use on your NBA picks, which includes player props. Sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, or FanDuel Promo Code to claim a risk-free bet, the use it on Klay Thompson to go over his point total prop.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.