In honor of the NFL Thanksgiving games, the best sports betting sites across the industry are offering a great lineup of NFL betting offers this weekend. Take advantage of these welcome bonuses for Week 12 by using them on your NFL picks.

Below, we will go over all of the top NFL betting offers for Week 12. Sign up and claim as many of these betting offers as you would like. The more the merrier!

NFL Betting Offers And Welcome Bonuses For Week 12

There are many great NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses for Week 12. As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, sign up and claim as many of these offers as you would like.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: Among the most valuable welcome bonuses is with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, which gives you a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: New users who sign up with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet, up to $1,000, for NFL Week 12.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on a team to win in NFL Week 12 and receive $200 in free bets if your bet hits when you sign up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code are given a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000 to use on NFL Week 12.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: The WynnBET welcome offer is different depending on your location. If you are in CO, MI, or NJ, you will get $50 in free bets and $50 for the casino when you bet $100 with WynnBET Promo Code XROTO. New users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, and TN can sign up with WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE to get $200 in free bets when you place a $20 wager.

Claim Week 12 NFL Betting Offers And Welcome Bonuses

Above, we have outlined the top Week 12 NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses. Sign up for all of the sportsbooks and claim every NFL betting offer if you would like. To get signed up, follow these steps.

Start by clicking the promo code link for the sportsbook you want to sign up for. This will take you to the sportsbook's sign-up page where you will be prompted to provide personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, physical address, and email address. Enter the promo code into the promo code field and make the minimum qualifying deposit amount to complete your sign-up.

After you complete your sign up, feel free to sign up for the others to claim the most NFLbetting offers and bonuses for Week 12 as possible.

How Do I Use Week 12 NFL Betting Offers?

We have organized the top NFL betting offers and welcome bonuses for Week 12 above. You also now know how to sign up for these sportsbooks and claim the welcome bonuses for each. Now, all that is left to do is use these bonuses in the best way to profit this weekend.

You can use a free bet from the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS or Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL to bet on the spread of a big underdog, then redeem the DraftKings Promo Code offer by betting $5 on the big favorite to win. This guarantees you a profit, but there is also a chance both sides of the wager hits by using these NFL betting offers in this way.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.