NFL Week 18 Betting Guide: Who Has Something To Play For?

As we head into the final week of the NFL regular season, there is still much to be decided when it comes to playoff seeding, as well as which teams will be in the postseason at all and which ones will go home. The NFL Week 18 betting guide below outlines who has something to play for, as well as the best offers to use before placing your NFL betting picks in Week 18.

Top Promos To Use With This NFL Week 18 Betting Guide

Taking advantage of these promotions can help your money go further as you figure out who has something to play for and wager on the NFL in Week 18.

Use This NFL Week 18 Betting Guide To Find Out Who Has Something To Play For

Regardless of whether you bet on BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, or any other NFL betting app, it's important to determine who has something to play for in Week 18. Teams that can still affect their playoff seeding or make it into the postseason will have an extra layer of motivation compared to those that are playing just for pride.

Three of the 14 playoff spots are still up for grabs, with eight teams vying for those three postseason berths. The Week 18 NFL betting guide also focuses on teams with a chance to earn the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, and thus a bye as well as home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

Who Has Something To Play For? Here's the NFL Week 18 Betting Guide

If the postponed Bills-Bengals game isn't made up, the Chiefs (-385) can snag the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win in Vegas. KC should cruise over the Jarrett Stidham-led Raiders.

The Patriots, Dolphins or Steelers, in that order, can secure the AFC's final wild card with a win. New England (+278) has the toughest matchup in Buffalo, as the Bills are still mathematically alive for the No. 1 seed themselves. Miami (-115) and Pittsburgh (-155) both have easier paths at home against the eliminated Jets and Browns, respectively.

Jacksonville (-285) and Tennessee (+228) go head-to-head for the AFC South crown Saturday night. Don't underestimate the road underdog Titans' edge in freshness after resting workhorse running back Derrick Henry last Thursday.

Shifting to the NFC, the Eagles (-900) are a near-lock to beat the Giants at home. Philly would secure the No. 1 seed with a win while New York is locked in as the No. 6 seed, so the Eagles should have all hands on deck – including Jalen Hurts (shoulder) – while the Giants rest their top regulars.

Seattle's 12th man should help the Seahawks (-305) cruise to a home victory over the Rams. A Seattle win would eliminate the Lions, but if the Rams somehow pull off the upset, then Detroit (+180) at Green Bay (-220) on SNF would be for a playoff spot. In either case, the Lions beat the Packers earlier this season and would love to play spoiler in this win-and-in scenario for the hosts.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.