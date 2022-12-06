Legal sports betting in Ohio will commence on January 1, 2023. And while the new year will be here before you know it, there is still time to sign up for all of the best Ohio sports betting promos that you can redeem now ahead of launch day.

Below, the top sports wagering offers that you can take advantage of ahead of launch today will be discussed. Signing up for these offers will give you a chance to pad your bankroll right off of the gate, some of which, you don't even need to make a deposit to get.

Ohio Sports Wagering Offers To Redeem Now Ahead Of Launch

BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Use the BetMGM Ohio Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $200 in free bets that will be available to use on launch day.

Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX: When you sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook Ohio Promo Code ROTOTIX now, you will get a $100 free bet plus an entry to win Cleveland Cavaliers tickets when you make a $20 deposit.

DraftKings Ohio Promo Code: When you register now with the DraftKings Ohio Promo Code, you will get $200 in free bets that will be ready to use on launch day. But that's not all. You will also be entered to win a free bet worth $100k.

FanDuel Ohio Promo Code: The FanDuel Ohio Promo Code will unlock a generous two-part pre-live offer. While you will get $100 in free bets that will be available to use on launch day, you will also get a free three-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

PointsBet Ohio Promo Code: New users who sign up early with the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code today will get four second-chance bets worth up to $100 each, You will get one second-chance bet worth up to $100 on each of the first four days that your new account is activated post-launch day.

BetRivers Ohio Promo Code: When you sign up early with the BetRivers Ohio Promo Code, you will get a second-chance bet worth up to $500.

WynnBET Ohio Promo Code: The WynnBET Promo Code in Ohio will give new users $50 in free bets and $50 in online casino credits when they bet $100.

Bet365 Ohio Promo Code: Using the Bet365 Ohio Promo Code today will give new users $100 in free bets. It will also give you another $200 in free bets when you bet $1 on launch day.

Tipico Ohio Promo Code: When you sign up early with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code, new users will get $250 in parlay cash when they deposit at least $50.

How Do I Sign Up For Ohio Sports Wagering Offers To Redeem Now Ahead Of Launch?

You can sign up for any of the Ohio sports wagering pre-live offers detailed on this page by following a few simple steps that will be listed below.

Click through the link next to the pre-live offer you want to sign up for today.

Once you are rerouted to the corresponding sportsbook's new user registration page, enter your basic identifying information. You must also verify your account with the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB.

The next step will prompt you to enter a bonus code or a promo code if one is needed to secure your offer. If there is no code required, omit this step.

Next, if a minimum deposit is needed to get your bonus, be sure to make your deposit now.

Enjoy legal sports betting in Ohio!

Be mindful that while all of these generous pre-live offers seem similar, they are still being offered by competitive sports betting operators. Therefore, it would be in your best interest to read through the terms and conditions attached to each offer to avoid any future misunderstandings.

What Are The Best Ohio Sports Wagering Offers To Redeem Now Ahead Of Launch?

When it comes to the best Ohio sports wagering offers to sign up for ahead of launch, keep in mind that you can register for more than one. Doing so is the best way to take advantage of all the free bets available to you so you don't leave any money on the table.

Most of us wouldn't walk past money laying in the street without picking it up so why would you pass up on free bets being offered to you ahead of launch by aloof the top sports betting apps in Ohio?

We are only weeks away from January 1, 2023, legal sports betting in Ohio launch day, which means time is running out. With the Christmas holiday rapidly approaching, you could easily get caught up in the holiday festivities and forget to register, ultimately missing out on over $950 in pre-live bonus bets.

The best way to overcome this and lock in your pre-live bonus bets is by signing up for all of these generous offers today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.