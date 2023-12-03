It wouldn't seem like it based on how people are talking, but the Chiefs are hotly in contention for the first seed in the AFC and having the road to the Super Bowl going through Kansas City yet again.

Kansas City will travel to Green Bay to attempt to continue their title defense, and do so as six point favorites in Sunday Night Football. You can bet on the NFL odds and NFL player props for this Sunday Night Football matchup on the top sports betting apps by claiming the most lucrative sportsbook promo codes.

Let's look at the best Packers vs Chiefs NFL prop bets and odds for Sunday Night Football.

Packers vs Chiefs NFL Prop Bets: Isiah Pacheco OVER 67.5 Rushing Yards

Isiah Pacheco continues to be a bell-cow for Kansas City, averaging 16.6 carries per game over the last three games. When Pacheco sees more than 15 carries in a game, he averages 72.0 yards per game.

The expectation is that the Chiefs should be up early in this game, giving them plenty of opportunities to lean on their ground game against a Packers defense that has surrendered the fifth-most rushing yards per game over the last three weeks, and the sixth-most per game this season. Pacheco should see plenty of room to run.

Packers vs Chiefs NFL Prop Bets: Travis Kelce OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards

Travis Kelce is having a bit of a down year compared to what we are used to seeing out of him, but he is still far and away the top receiving option for Patrick Mahomes, and ranks second in the NFL in passing yards at the tight end position. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer is still very, very good at football.

After a couple down weeks, Kelce returned to form with a six catch, 91 yard outing last week against the Raiders. The Chiefs defense should be able to stop plenty of Packers drives, giving the ball back to Mahomes and Kelce for them to go to work. I like the over on Kelce's receiving yards line, as well as his anytime touchdown prop.

Packers vs Chiefs NFL Prop Bets: Christian Watson Anytime TD (+185)

Packers running back Aaron Jones has been ruled out for this outing, and playing to the narrative that I expect the Packers to be playing from behind, Jordan Love is going to have to drop back to pass plenty.

The Packers have a trio of young pass catchers in Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, and rookie Jayden Reed, and all of them have shown promise this season. It's Watson that stands out to me – he's coming off a 94 yard, one touchdown performance last weekend, and scored a touchdown the week before as well. Figuring out which Packers receiver will be the best option in the passing attack is never an easy feat, but since Watson operates primarily as a deep threat and the Packers will need to take their shots, I'll bank on Watson finding the endzone.

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.