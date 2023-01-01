PointsBet Ohio Promo Code - Get Your $500 Launch Offer Today

When it comes to celebrating the new year in Ohio, you have another reason to be popping the bottles today. With the launch of Ohio sportsbooks, you can now legally place bets on sports. And what better way to celebrate than with the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code launch offer.

When you sign up for one of the best Ohio sports betting apps with PointsBet Ohio, you'll get five $100 Second Chance Bets. To qualify for this special launch offer, you must be a new PointsBet Ohio user, at least 21 years old, and physically present in Ohio when you sign up.

Signing up with the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code to get your launch offer today is an easy process.

Start by clicking through the direct sign-up link on this page, which will reroute you to the PointsBet Ohio new user registration portal. Once there, enter your basic identifying information, including your name, physical address, phone number, and email. You must also input the last 4 digits of your SSN and your DOB so your new account can be verified.

Next, you'll be prompted to make a qualifying first-time deposit of at least $10. Doing so will activate the welcome offer so you can use the first of your Second Chance Bets at one of the best sports betting sites in Ohio.

Your first bet on each of the first five days you have a PointsBet Ohio account will be eligible for the Second Chance Bets, up to $100. You'll need to deposit $500 in order to place a $100 Second Chance Bet on those five days and fully reap the benefits of the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code launch offer.

When you use the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code, you'll get access to one of the top Ohio sports betting promos available -- five Second Chance Bets, worth up to $100 each. How it works is that you get one Second Chance Bet on each of the first five days that your new PointsBet Ohio account is active. The first bet that you make each day in your new account will qualify for the PointsBet Ohio Promo Code launch offer.

If your qualifying first bet settles as a loss, you'll get the full stake of your losing first bet credited back to your account as bonus credits, up to $100. That's what makes this one of the best sportsbook promo codes in Ohio. Expect the bet credits to hit your account within 24 hours of the settlement of your losing first bet, and be mindful that they expire in seven days.

You can repeat the aforementioned process, with a Second Chance Bet, up to $100, on each of the first five days your PointsBet Ohio account is active -- totaling $500 in Second Chance Bets.

There are many perks to this launch offer, but the best part is that you can use your Second Chance Bets with only one restriction -- the Second Chance Bets can only be used on fixed-odds markets. This means you cannot use them on PointsBetting markets. You can, however, use the Second Chance Bets on NFL same-game parlays on the Browns today or the Bengals tomorrow, NBA player props for Cavaliers games, and even wagers on Super Bowl odds futures.

