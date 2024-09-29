PrizePicks Promo Code ROTOWIRE100: Play $5, Get $50 Instantly for NFL Week 4 & MLB Picks

Let's get the weekend started in a big way with the PrizePicks promo code ROTOWIRE100 to get an instant $50 bonus for MLB and NFL picks over the next few days.

When you make your first deposit and play at least a $5 lineup, you'll get a an instant $50 bonus to use on PrizePicks picks. Just sign up with any PLAY NOW button to take full advantage of this great welcome offer from one of the best sportsbook promos from PrizePicks.

It's a big time for one of the top sports betting apps with the final weekend of MLB regular season games featuring the Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians, the New York Mets at Milwaukee Brewers, and the San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks. Week 4 NFL odds feature the Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers, the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Click the PLAY NOW button below to immediately claim this $50 PrizePicks promo code ROTOWIRE100 and start making your picks today.

PrizePicks Promo Code ROTOWIRE100: Play $5, Get $50 Instantly

🎁 PrizePicks Promo Code ROTOWIRE100 🖊️ PrizePicks Welcome Offer Play a $5 Lineup, Get $50 Instantly 📲 RotoWire Subscription for DFS Picks CLICK HERE 📆 Promo Code Last Verified Sept. 29, 2024

If you are a new customer, who is at least 18 years old (21 in AZ) and located in a state where PrizePicks is operating legally, you can sign up for a new account with the PrizePicks promo code ROTOWIRE100 today by following these steps below on one of the great sports betting sites:

Click on the "SIGN UP" link located in this article. Enter your email address, DOB, full name and address – These pieces of information much match your physical documentation (driver's license, state ID, passport.) Create a password. Enter the PrizePicks promo code ROTOWIRE. Place a first-time deposit of at least $10. You can place a first-time deposit of $100 to take full advantage of the PrizePicks welcome offer.

Terms & Conditions for PrizePicks Promo Code ROTOWIRE100

Now that we're all signed up and ready to make our first deposit, let's take a glance at the PrizePicks promo code ROTOWIRE100 terms and conditions for one of the great NFL betting promos.

When you make that first-time deposit and play $5, you will receive a $50 bonus instantly. In order to get the most out of this welcome offer, make a first-time bet of $5 today.

PrizePicks is currently available is 33 states, Washington DC, and Canada. The 33 US states you can find PrizePicks are: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, NY, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. You must be at least 18 years old to play in all of these states, except for AZ – you must be at least 21 years old.

Play a $5 Lineup, Get $50 Instantly with PrizePicks Promo Code ROTOWIRE100 for MLB & NFL Picks

RotoWire offers a number of exclusive tools that makes playing on PrizePicks easy, including the latest NFL Week 4 waiver wire pickups, NFL football news and daily NFL lineup optimizer.

It's time to grab your $50 bonus with the PrizePicks promo code ROTOWIRE for MLB and NFL picks. Click any PLAY NOW button located on this page and get started with this DFS offer today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.