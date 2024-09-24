NFL Waiver Wire: Week 4 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Justin Fields, PIT - At this point it doesn't look like a healthy Russell Wilson will get his job back, and Fields should be the starter for the Steelers for the foreseeable future. He scored his first rushing touchdown Sunday and provides fantasy upside with his running ability that most pocket passers don't have. At the very least he should be on your bench for the bye weeks, which will soon be upon us, making him an add now. FAAB: $10-$20

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget. Players featured are typically lower than 50 percent rostered. Questions on players not mentioned can be asked about in the comments below.

Well, another week is in the books. "It was another weird week in the NFL ...," which is common for any NFL article to note. The point should be, why was it a weird week and what can we take from it? Those are the questions to be asked. Hopefully, we'll get to some answers in this space. As always, feel free to drop a line if you have any questions about your team.

Quarterback

PRIMARY TARGETS

HAIL MARY

Andy Dalton, CAR - It's 2024 and Andy Dalton is getting mentioned in a waiver wire column. God Bless that quarterback. He threw for 319 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in his first game taking over for Bryce Young. He is the Panthers' best option at the position, though I wouldn't trust any of the team's RB or WR for consistency. Dalton has value in superflex/two-quarterback leagues. FAAB: $1-$2

Running Back

PRIMARY TARGETS

Bucky Irving, TB - Irving might have taken over the lead-back role from Rachaad White, who averages just 2.1 yards per carry. Many were skeptical of White's potential this season given his 334 touches from a season ago and it wouldn't be surprising to see Irving get more work as the season continues. He averages 6.2 yards per carry and has the skill set to handle passing work as well. The only bad news is the schedule is daunting. His next six opponents rank 11th or better against running backs. FAAB: $10-$20

SECONDARY TARGETS

Cam Akers, HOU - It's tough to tell if Akers will have lasting fantasy value given that Joe Mixon was paid this offseason and he and/or Dameon Pierce could return this week. Akers finished with only 29 yards from scrimmage but did found the end zone to salvage his fantasy day for those who picked up him last minute. The game script wasn't helpful so if the starters are out again he should see more touches this week. FAAB: $3-$6

HAIL MARY

Ray Davis, BUF - Davis is the primary handcuff to James Cook and the Bills appear set to run the football this season. It makes sense given that the Bills will want to protect Josh Allen. The Bills have been lucky enough to get Davis carries in blowout wins. The bad part is the Bills have a rough three-game stretch — on the road at Baltimore, Houston and then the Jets. Still, Davis is one of the better handcuffs in the league should anything happen to starter James Cook. FAAB: $1-$2

Wide Receiver

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jauan Jennings, SF - Jennings was mentioned in this space last week and had a huge game for the 49ers, finishing with 175 receiving yards and three scores in a loss to the Rams. The absences of Deebo Samuel and George Kittle helped increase Jennings' target share (12) and he should continue to see a healthy workload while those players are sidelined. The problem is we don't know how long said players will be out and since they haven't been put on IR, it's a week-to-week situation. If you're looking at your 0-3 team, here's a good spot to go for it to turn your season around. FAAB: $8-$16

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tutu Atwell, LAR - I'm still fully aboard the Demarcus Robinson train and think he's the best receiver for the Rams with Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua out. That said, Atwell seems to have carved out a role in this offense, finishing with 93 receiving yards (including a 50-yard reception) Sunday in the Rams' win over San Francisco. Other than the matchup this week against the Bears and a Week 6 Bye, the schedule looks favorable for all the Rams' wide receivers. FAAB: $3-$6

Hail Mary

Michael Wilson, ARI - All of the hype surrounding Marvin Harrison has gotten Wilson a little lost in the shuffle. After receiving only two targets in each of the first two weeks, Wilson got nine Sunday and finished with eight catches for 64 yards. Cardinals receivers have a favorable schedule the next three games, and while Wilson doesn't have the upside of Harrison, he should settle in as the No. 2 wide receiver for Arizona. FAAB: $1-$2

Tight End

SECONDARY TARGETS

Tyler Conklin, NYJ - It's been an awful season for the top-tier tight ends as there's been inconsistency and an overall lack of production from the position. Conklin will benefit from playing with Aaron Rodgers, who has typically leaned on the position dating back to his days with the Packers. Conklin finished with 6-5-93 on Sunday and has been a 500-to-600-yard receiver with lesser quarterbacks. It's likely a matter of time before he finds the end zone and should be Rodgers' safety blanket. FAAB: $4-$8