Raiders vs Jets NFL Prop Bets And Odds For Sunday Night Football

Sunday Night Football will see two teams still trying to figure out who they are, as the Raiders will face off against the Jets in Las Vegas. This will be the second game that the Raiders have played since firing former head coach Josh McDaniels, making them an interesting team to watch as Antonio Pierce looks to establish a new identity.

You can bet on Raiders vs Jets NFL player props and odds for Sunday Night Football by using the top sportsbook promo codes to register with the best sports betting apps.

Raiders vs Jets NFL Prop Bets: DaVante Adams UNDER 54.5 Receiving Yards

This one pains me. DaVante Adams is one of the best wide receivers in the game today, but his usage has been mindblowingly bad recently. I want to believe such an elite talent is going to get right at some point, but until we see it, we can't bet on it, even with new head coach Antonio Pierce saying that Adams and Josh Jacobs are the clear focal points of the offense.

Everything says you shouldn't bet on Adams – the matchup against a Jets secondary that is allowing the third-fewest passing yards per game this season and the fewest in the NFL over the last three weeks is a big part, but more than that, Adams has only gone over 54.5 receiving yards on time in his last five games, despite having juicy matchups against secondaries like the packers, Bears, and Giants.

The Jets will clamp down on Adams and force the Raiders to go elsewhere with the ball. This isn't the week to hope that Adams snaps out of his recent cold streak.

Raiders vs Jets NFL Prop Bets: Josh Jacobs Anytime Touchdown (+100)

As stated above, the Jets will look to eliminate Adams from the passing attack, leaving Josh Jacobs as the next go-to guy in the Raiders offense. Last week, in Pierce's first game as head coach, Jacobs had his best game of the year. Jacobs saw a season-high 26 rushing attempts, racked up a season-high with 98 rushing yards, and punched in two touchdowns.

Jacobs has also scored in four of his last six games, which doesn't hurt.

Pierce clearly wants to feed Jacobs the ball, and I expect the Raiders to pound it on the ground early and often in this game.

Raiders vs Jets NFL Prop Bets: Breece Hall Rush + Rec Yards OVER 87.5

Let's keep it on the ground, just like both offenses will likely do on Sunday.

Breece Hall will have a juicy matchup on Sunday Night, going against a Raiders defense that has allowed the second-most rushing yards per game this year at 138.7 yards per game. Hall hasn't gone over 50 rushing yards in his last three games, but he stays heavily involved in the passing game as well, logging 15 receptions over the last three games.

This is as good a week as any to bet on Hall's rushing props, including his alternate rushing yards lines, but sticking with his total scrimmage yards bets is the safer play and feels like all but a lock.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.