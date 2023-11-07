Rams NFL Playoff Odds: Does Carson Wentz Signing Move Needle?

What started as a promising year for the Los Angeles Rams has gone from bad to worse with the recent injury to Matthew Stafford. Although head coach Sean McVay stated on Monday that there's a chance Stafford could be back after this week's bye, the Rams went out and found an insurance policy in veteran journeyman quarterback Carson Wentz.

How does the Wentz signing impact the Rams NFL playoff odds?

Rams NFL Playoff Odds: Super Bowl Odds Haven't Moved With Wentz Signing

A Super Bowl berth might seem far-fetched for a team that is currently 3-6 and on a three-game losing streak, and the sportsbooks don't seem to believe that Wentz joining the roster is going to impact their ability to make an improbable run.

.@RamsNFL odds to win Super Bowl at @BetMGM +20000 - Before signing Carson Wentz +20000 - After pic.twitter.com/foyCkaLBxV — John Ewing (@johnewing) November 7, 2023

That said, other odds might be in play, like the Rams ability to make it into the playoffs. As of right now, the Rams are third in the NFC West, looking up in the standings at the 49ers and Seahawks, who are each 5-3. That said, the last wild card spot would currently be held by the Minnesota Vikings, who are 5-4 and lost Kirk Cousins for the season a week ago. Perhaps the Rams think they can still make a late-season charge to at least get into the dance.

Los Angeles Rams Depth Chart Update

Wentz figures to slot in as the No. 2 QB option, and would be in line to start if Stafford can't go in their next game on November 19th, in what could be a pivotal matchup for their postseason chances against their division rival Seahawks.

Following their matchup with Seattle, the Rams will have winnable matchups against the Cardinals, Commanders, and Giants over the last month and a half of the season, but also draw tough tests against the Browns, Ravens, Saints, and 49ers. In a 17 game schedule, the Rams will likely need to muster nine wins to secure a playoff spot, meaning they would have to pull off six wins in their remaining eight games.

How To Bet On Rams NFL Playoff Odds

The Rams might not currently be in contention for a Super Bowl bid, but this is the NFL, where anything can happen.

This article is part of our Betting Advice series.