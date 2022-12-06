Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 14

While the Baltimore Ravens got back into the win column by defeating the Denver Broncos, there seems to be more questions than answers in Baltimore. There seems to be a slight disconnect between the season record and the Ravens Super Bowl odds, since everything seems difficult for this team right now.

Below, we will give our Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl odds update for NFL Week 14, as well as show you how you can sign up to bet on the Ravens in Maryland.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update To +2100

The win last week brought Baltimore's record to 8-4, leading the AFC North. They currently hold the third seed in the AFC as well. However, with the team currently struggling and Lamar Jackson leaving last week's game with an injury, the Ravens Super Bowl odds update has them at +2100 odds to win it all.

These odds rank the Ravens ninth overall in the odds to win the Super Bowl and fifth in the AFC. The Ravens Super Bowl odds rank behind the Cincinnati Bengals, who are tied atop the AFC North with an 8-4 record. However, the Ravens currently win the tiebreaker against their divisional foe with a Week 18 matchup looking incredibly important in the AFC North race.

Where Can I Bet On Ravens Super Bowl Odds In Maryland?

Maryland sports betting is legal, so as long as you are in the state and at least 21 years old, you can bet on the Ravens from anywhere in Maryland. With a strong running game and many great players on defense, the Ravens Super Bowl odds could be a trendy bet over the next couple of weeks.

If you wish to bet on the Ravens Super Bowl odds in Maryland, you can sign up and claim the following betting offers to do so.

Is Lamar Jackson Playing In Week 14?

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson left last week's game against the Broncos with a knee injury, which visibly sucked the life out of this Baltimore team. However, the Ravens and Jackson seemed to dodge a bullet, as they believe he only suffered a mild sprain.

So, will Lamar Jackson play in Week 14 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who have won two games in a row?

While the injury to Jackson does not seem serious, he is unlikely to rush back for Week 14. This would mean Tyler Huntley would get his second career start against the Steelers. The first came in Week 18 last season, resulting in a 13-16 loss.

Maryland sports bettors can bet on the Week 14 matchup or the Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl odds by signing up for the sportsbook offers above.

