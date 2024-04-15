Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code ROTOWIRE: Get a $100 Bonus for NBA Picks & April MLB Odds

New customers can claim an excellent welcome offer from Sleeper Fantasy for pick'em. By using the Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE, players can unlock a 100% deposit match, up to $100, giving you endless opportunities to enhance your daily fantasy sports experience.

The Sleeper Fantasy Pick'em contest allows users to take part in daily drafts for real cash. As the NBA heads into its postseason and the MLB begins to heat up, choose your favorite picks today!

To get started, follow the details below to sign up for a new account with the Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE.

Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code ROTOWIRE Details

🎁 Sleeper Fantasy and DFS Promo Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ Sleeper Fantasy And DFS Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Match, Maxing Out At $100 🥇 Why Play At Sleeper Various gaming options and a world-class user experience ✅ Promo Code Last Validated April 15, 2024

Registering with the Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE can be done is just a few simple steps, and soon enough, you'll be well on your way to up to $100 in bonuses.

Click the SIGN UP link anywhere on this page. You will be redirected to the Sleeper app, where you can begin its download with your iOS or Android device. You will be asked to create a username and password and provide a valid email address. Enter basic identifying information, including your name, date of birth and phone number.. Add the Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE into its appropriate field. Make your first deposit using a supported payment method like a credit card. Sleeper does not accept PayPal at this time. Your 100% welcome bonus will automatically kick in, up to $100. The bonuses will be delivered to your Sleeper wallet and can be used immediately once received.

Bet on NBA & MLB Picks with Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code ROTOWIRE

After you make your first deposit using the Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE, use your 100% deposit match for NBA & MLB pick'em alike.

Yesterday, teams across the NBA played their final games of the regular season. Make your picks on postseason games, including those from the No. 1 Celtics or Timberwolves. You can even access MLB picks, like whether a specific player will record more (or less) strikeouts than projected.

Correct picks can earn users 100x your winnings, making Sleeper Fantasy one of the most exciting daily fantasy sports apps currently on the market. Click the link on this page to get started with up to $100 and join millions of others in squads chats today to make the best picks.

Sleeper Fantasy Promo Code Terms & Conditions

There are a few terms and conditions that need to be met before using the Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE.

Users must be at least 18 years old, physically located in one of the 25 states that Sleeper Fantasy is available, as well as Washington D.C. You also must be a new user with Sleeper Fantasy to claim this promotion.. Your deposit match and any winnings will be applied to your account within 48 hours.

Bonus funds can be used for pick'em contests across a wide array of sports leagues or for play in-game.

Click the link to get started and sign up today with Sleeper Fantasy promo code ROTOWIRE for a 100% deposit match, worth up to $100.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.