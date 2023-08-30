Sports Betting Age In Kentucky: Some KY Sportsbooks Are 18 While Others Are 21

Recently, Kentucky sports betting was legalized, with the launch date coming very soon. September 7th will mark the launch of retail, or in-person, sportsbooks in the Bluegrass State. Online sports betting will go live on September 28th, so the wait isn't much longer for that either. Anyone who is physically in the state and of the legal sports betting age in Kentucky will be able to sign up and bet on sports.

You may be wondering what the legal sports betting age is in Kentucky. While the legal sports betting age for most of the country is 21 years old, it is a bit more complex in the Bluegrass State. Depending on the Kentucky sportsbooks promo codes you are looking to sign up for, the legal age is either 18 or 21.

Below, we will take a closer look at the legal betting age at each online sportsbook in Kentucky.

What Is The Legal Sports Betting Age In Kentucky?

The legal Kentucky sports betting age depends on the online sportsbooks you are looking to bet at. We know of three online sportsbooks that will have a minimum betting age of 21 years old. This includes FanDuel Sportsbook Kentucky, Caesars Sportsbook Kentucky, and BetMGM Kentucky.

If you are a bit younger, do not worry. There are a couple of great KY online sportsbooks that allow users who are 18 years old to create sportsbook accounts. These sports betting apps include DraftKings Kentucky and Bet365 Kentucky. If you are 18 years old and in Kentucky, you can claim the DraftKings Kentucky Promo Code and the Bet365 Kentucky Promo Code while waiting on the others.

There are other online sportsbooks that are licensed to operate in Kentucky, including Fanatics Kentucky, though the legal betting age for these online sportsbook have not been announced yet. We will keep you informed here at RotoWire once we receive any updates.

Can You Gamble On Sports Betting At 18 In Kentucky?

Yes, you can gamble at 18 in Kentucky. Of course, you can bet on horse racing at one of the race tracks at 18 years old. However, beginning on September 28th, you will be able to bet on sports at some online sportsbooks as well.

DraftKings Sportsbook Kentucky will feature a legal age limit of 18 years old, which is lower than its minimum age in many other states. The other online sportsbook that we already know will let you gamble at 18 is Bet365 Sportsbook Kentucky. Both of these online KY sportsbooks are high-quality options to choose.

In What States Is The Legal Sports Betting Age 18?

While having the legal betting age for some Kentucky sportsbooks set at 18 is a bit unique, it is not the only state to allow users who are only 18 years old to bet on sports. In total, eight different states, plus Washington, D.C., have a legal betting age of 18. Alabama allows legal betting at age 19, which is the only state to do so.

This is the full list of states that have feature a legal betting age of 18 years old for at least some of their sportsbooks:

Kentucky

Montana

New Hampshire

Oregon

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Washington

Washington, D.C.

Wyoming

