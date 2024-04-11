Tiger Woods Masters Betting Promos & Prop Bets: Claim Thousands in Golf Bonus Bets

Golf's premier of the year has just teed off, so let's check in on some Tiger Woods Masters betting promos and prop bets on the top sports betting apps. By using these sportsbook promo codes, you could have thousands of dollars in bonus bets to use on The Masters, which began on Thursday morning.

Woods has only played in one event (The Genesis Invitational) during the current PGA season, and he had to withdraw from that event. In a recent interview, Tiger said "I hurt every day" as he prepares for yet another uphill battle, so you have to wonder if his durability will hold up over the next few days. In fact, the last time Woods played all four rounds of an event was in 2023 at The Genesis Invitational.

Tiger won his fifth green jacket back in 2019, which was such a compelling moment for golf fans to see him regain that magical touch for the first time in forever. If you think he can pull off that magic one last time, there are plenty of betting props and welcome offers that you can take advantage of. The best odds for Tiger to win The Masters outright are at FanDuel (+15000).

Best Tiger Woods Masters Betting Promos

You can claim thousands of dollars in bonus bets from the most notable sports betting apps in America. Below, you will find a list of the best Masters betting promos:

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Enjoy a First Bet offer that will net you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your qualifying first bet on the "King of Sportsbooks" loses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTO1000: When you sign up and your qualifying first bet on Caesars loses, you will be reimbursed with a bonus of up to $1,000.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get a Masters bonus of up to $1,000 when you sign up using the Fanatics Sportsbook app.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Get up to $100 back on your first bet when you sign up using the Hard Rock Bet promo code.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, instantly get $150 in bonus bets using the DraftKings promo code.

FanDuel Promo Code: Unlock $150 in bonus bets when you make a qualifying first-bet of $5 on the 2024 Masters odds.

How to Bet on Tiger Woods Masters Odds

Now that you have seen the different welcome offers that sportsbooks are offering for The Masters, follow these instructions on how to bet on Tiger Woods odds:

Click on the sportsbook promo link that you are most interested in. Be sure to read the terms & conditions for each welcome offer to make sure that you are eligible. Enter your basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address and phone number to get started with the registration process. You will also need to provide your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Enter the promo code – if one is necessary. Deposit funds into your new account with the minimum qualifying amount. Each sportsbook will have a different amount, so make sure you double-check the info needed. You will be able to deposit using payment methods like PayPal and credit cards. Place your first bet using any of The Masters betting promos.

Best Tiger Woods Prop Bets for The Masters

Both DraftKings and FanDuel have an extensive section of "Tiger Specials." There, you can wager on anything like whether he'll hit a Hole-in-One on specific holes, if he'll play a bogey-free round, and even some wagers with other golfers involved. Now, let's examine some of the best Tiger Woods props bets from the offerings.

Any 2 of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka to Finish in the Top 10 (+250 at FanDuel)

We're not trying to be mean, and we'd never do that to one of the GOATs, but at least we can put some faith in golfers who are out on the course regularly. As mentioned, Woods hasn't played four rounds in over a year, and we do get two of the best in the game as a consolation. McIlroy has seven Top-10 finishes in his last 10 Masters appearances, and Koepka has finished second at Augusta twice (2019, 2023) and four Top-12s in four of his last six trips here.

Will Tiger Woods Make The Cut? Yes: +110 (BetMGM)/No: -115 (DraftKings)

The odds for Tiger to make/miss the cut have some notable difference in pricing across the board, but we'll go with him missing the cut – and we're getting a favorable price from DraftKings. Most of the other sportsbooks have him anywhere from -125 to -140 to miss the cut, and this pick is based on health and endurance, which we have talked about a few times in this article. The best odds you can find for Tiger to make the cut are at BetMGM (+110), which is notably the only major sportsbook to have plus-odds in this market.

Tiger Woods: Hole-in-One (+10000 at FanDuel)

If you're not going big on at least one prop bet at The Masters, what are you doing? DraftKings did its Tiger Specials for hole-in-ones a bit differently, only offering it for specific holes, whereas FanDuel is offering all of them in one shot – that's what we're looking for. Tiger certainly has a flair for the dramatic, and he does have 20 hole-in-ones for his career. Hey, a $10 wager would bring back $1,000, and that's what we'd call a strong day at the office.

