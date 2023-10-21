Tipico Ohio Promo Code: Get $1K For Ohio State vs Penn State Odds

Sports bettors in Ohio can claim the Tipico Ohio Promo Code and get $1K for Ohio State vs Penn State odds. Using one of the best Ohio sports betting apps, wager on one of the biggest college football games.

Users should be new to Tipico Ohio, physically located in Ohio, and at least 21 years of age or older. If you qualify, you can take advantage of this exclusive welcome offer using one of the most lucrative sports betting promos in Ohio.

Click the "BET NOW" button above to get started and claim $1K now using the Tipico Ohio Promo Code.

Sign Up With The Tipico Ohio Promo Code And Get $1K For Ohio State vs Penn State Odds

New bettors can sign up now with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code and get up to $1K for Saturday's game using one of the leading Ohio sports betting sites. To get started, follow these easy steps:

Click the "BET NOW" button. This link will take you to the Tipico Ohio registration portal.

Create a username and password and provide a valid email address.

Enter personal identifying information, including your name, date of birth, mailing address, phone number, and last four digits of your SSN.

Agree to the Terms and Conditions and click "Submit".

Once verified by Tipico Ohio, make an initial qualifying deposit of at least $100 using any easy and convenient payment method like PayPal or credit cards.

Place your first-time qualifying wager on Ohio State vs Penn State odds. To take full advantage of the Tipico Ohio Promo Code, consider wagering $1K.

Claim Up To $1K For Ohio State vs Penn State Odds With The Tipico Ohio Promo Code

Claim up to $1K for Ohio State vs Penn State odds with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code and enhance your sports betting journey today.

After making a first-time qualifying deposit and wager of at least $100, up to $1K, Tipico Ohio will issue a bonus bet credit valued at $100. New users can earn up to 10 separate bet credits, totaling $1K in maximum bonus bet credits.

Bonus bets will be valid for seven days after they are delivered to your Tipico Ohio account. They cannot be divided, transferred, withdrawn, or used to opt into any other ongoing promotion at Tipico Ohio.

Get Up To $1K Using The Tipico Ohio Promo Code And Wager On Ohio State vs Penn State Odds

Get up to $1K in bonus bet credits with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code and wager on Ohio State vs Penn State odds.

Both teams remain undefeated and will be playing to stay that way following Saturday's game. Playing at home, the Buckeyes are favored to win, but by the smallest margin in the series over the last five years. Wager on college football odds like the moneyline, points spread, and total. Bettors can even wager on game and player props, including first and last touchdown scorer.

Click the "BET NOW" button below to begin placing wagers as a first time user at Tipico Ohio using the Tipico Ohio Promo Code and get $1K to make things even more interesting during Saturday's game.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.