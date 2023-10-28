Tipico Ohio Promo Code: Get $1K For Ohio State vs Wisconsin Odds

Sports bettors in Ohio can register with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to get a first deposit match bonus, up to $1,000 in protected bonus bets, for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds as part of the current welcome offer available to bettors in the Buckeye State.

If a bettor is at least 21 years old, physically located in Ohio, and a first-time customer at Tipico Ohio, they are eligible to claim one of the most lucrative Ohio sportsbook promo codes in Ohio's legal sports betting market.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register and use the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to redeem this excellent first deposit match welcome bonus, up to $1,000, today.

Register With The Tipico Ohio Promo Code To Get $1K For Ohio State vs Wisconsin Odds

New customers can register with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to get up to $1,000 in Protected Bets with a first deposit match for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds while using one of the best sports betting apps in Ohio.

Register for one of the best Ohio betting sites by clicking on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below. This brings you to the new customer registration portal at Tipico Ohio, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final mandatory fields to enter to complete the identity verification requirements at Tipico Ohio.

After being verified, make an initial deposit of at least $100 using any of the convenient payment methods available at Tipico Ohio, like PayPal or credit cards. Then, place your first cash wager, or use any bonus bet credits earned through the deposit match offer, to place bets on any preferred sports betting market, like college football odds, to start wagering on Tipico Ohio.

Use The Tipico Ohio Promo Code And Get $1K For Ohio State vs Wisconsin Odds

Ohio sports bettors can use the Tipico Ohio Promo Code and get up to $1,000 for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds after fulfilling the first deposit match welcome bonus requirements.

Once an initial deposit has been made, anywhere from $100 to $1,000, new customers earn protected bonus bets, each worth $100, for every $100 initially deposited, allowing Ohio sports bettors to max out with ten $100 protected bonus bet credits, up to $1,000.

Bonus bets arrive within 12 hours of making an initial qualifying deposit and can be wagered for seven days until expiring in new Tipico Ohio accounts. Bonus bets cannot be divvied up into smaller denominations or split across multiple wagers, as they must be wagered as $100 single bet credits.

Bonus bets are ineligible to withdraw, transfer, or use to opt into other ongoing promotional offers at Tipico Ohio. Only round robin bet types are excluded from staking any protected bonus bet credits on at Tipico Ohio.

Get $1K For Ohio State vs Wisconsin Odds With The Tipico Ohio Promo Code

New customers can get up to $1,000 in protected bonus bet credits for Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code using one of the top sports betting sites in the Buckeye State.

A real money wager or any bonus bet credit earned are both eligible to stake across a variety of sports betting markets and bet types at Tipico Ohio, including college football odds, such as total and moneyline. In Ohio, sports bettors can also wager on college football player prop and college football game prop markets, which include anytime touchdown scorers and first-half moneyline.

Click on the "BET NOW" sign-up link below to register and redeem this exceptional first deposit match welcome bonus, earning up to $1,000 in protected bonus bets, by signing up using the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to wager Ohio State vs. Wisconsin odds today.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.