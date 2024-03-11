What Are the Best Sports Betting Apps in NC?

Now that North Carolina sports betting has officially launched, new users can begin signing up and creating accounts with some of the best sports betting apps. This includes top North Carolina sportsbooks like BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, ESPN BET and others.

As long as a sports bettor is physically present in North Carolina, at least 21 years old, and a first-time customer at their preferred online sportsbook, they qualify to sign up and claim any of these lucrative NC betting promos.

Make sure to manually enter any associated promo code to qualify for hundreds in bonus bets to wager on a huge selection of online sports betting markets, bet types and odds, including March Madness.

Best Online Sports Betting Apps in North Carolina

Prospective sports bettors can use the best sports betting apps in North Carolina for welcome bonuses at seven licensed and regulated online sportsbook operators in the Tar Heel State.

Since there is a wide variety of North Carolina sports betting apps to download with various bonus bets to unlock, we've condensed the welcome bonus information below to expedite registration.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets

Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

ESPN BET North Carolina Promo Code ROTONC: Bet $10 Get $225 in Bonus Bets + 200% Deposit Match up to $500

bet365 North Carolina Bonus Code ROTONC: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets OR First Bet Safety Net up to $1000 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 In Bonus Bets Instantly

Sports Betting in North Carolina - Download the Top Betting Apps

New customers can sign up to qualify for welcome bonuses on the best sports betting apps in North Carolina to wager bonus bets on a wide selection of online sports betting markets, bet types, and odds, including the annual March Madness college basketball tournament.

Place a qualifying wager, bonus bet or any other real cash wager on college basketball odds, like totals and spread, or invest in college basketball game props, such as total team points and first basket scorer. Explore other sports betting markets as well, including NBA and NHL odds, like moneyline and puck line.

On the NBA side of things, the Charlotte Hornets are in action against the Detroit Pistons later this evening. This is the perfect type of game to kickoff your NBA betting with.

Click on any preferred "BET NOW" sign-up links on this page and remember to enter any associated promo code to qualify for hundreds in bonus bets to wager on March Madness, NBA and plenty of other online sports betting markets.

