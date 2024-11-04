What Are the Odds for the Tyson Paul Fight?

We are a little more than a week away from the big night, and many people are asking, "What are the odds for the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul fight?"

Down below in this article, you will find out the odds for this mega matchup, and even what some of the best sportsbook promos are to take advantage of. When you sign up for a new account at the best names in the business, you'll either get bonus bets right off the bat or first-bet forgiveness, which gets you bonus bets for a loss on your first bet.

All of the top sports betting apps are geared up for a big night on Friday, November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX – home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys. Find the one, or few, that work for you and get in on all of the action from this historic event.

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Odds & Quick Facts

📱 Sportsbook 🥊 Mike Tyson 🥊 Jake Paul BetMGM +200 -275 Caesars Sportsbook +215 -300 bet365 +240 -330 DraftKings +210 -275 FanDuel +250 -330

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Jake Paul (-275) is the favorite in this fight, coming into the bout with a 10-1 record. Mike Tyson (+210) is listed as the underdog, and that is certainly where the public is putting their wagers. Dave Mason of Bet Online stated that 83% of the bets they've seen up to Sunday are on Tyson, while 60% of the money is on Paul.

Of course, age could be a factor in this fight with Paul at 27 and Tyson at 58. Both fighters do have a devastating skillset of punches to inflict pain, so this will certainly be a fight to tune in for, no matter where you're at.

Betting Markets for Tyson-Paul Fight

Many of the great names in sports betting have a wide variety of markets to wager on for the Tyson-Paul fight.

If you are looking at a popular name like DraftKings, you will find all kinds of popular market categories like Fight Lines, Fight Props, and Round Props. In the Fight Lines category, you'll see things like the moneyline and the over/under on the total rounds the fight will go. An interesting bet in the Fight Props section would be whether the fight goes the distance – Yes: +130, No: -180. In the Round Props, you could choose which round either fighter will win in, and even groups of rounds they can win in as well.

