Where & When Is The Super Bowl? Chiefs vs 49ers Odds, Best Bets

Super Bowl Sunday is fast approaching, and sports bettors can set themselves up to make their best bets on the Chiefs vs 49ers odds with thousands in bonuses by signing up using some of sportsbook promo codes now available from the nation's best sports betting apps.

Kickoff on Super Bowl 58 is set for 6:30pm ET on Sunday evening at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The San Francisco 49ers have held steady since opening as slim favorites on the Super Bowl odds in the wake of their NFC Championship victory over the Detroit Lions. However, they face an enormous challenge to halt the Chiefs' bid to repeat as champions and avenge their Super Bowl loss to Kansas City four years ago.

In addition to wagering on the Chiefs vs 49ers odds, you can add to the excitement of this year's Big Game by making your best bets on the hundreds of Super Bowl novelty props currently available at the country's best sports betting sites.

Read on to learn how you can get the most out of your Super Bowl betting experience taking advantage of the top sportsbook welcome offers that have been introduced just in time for Super Sunday.

Make Your Best Bets On Chiefs vs 49ers Odds In Time For Super Bowl

If you are at least 21 years old, and are signing up at the country's best sports betting apps for the first time, you can currently choose from an impressive selection of top welcome offers from the best sports betting sites that can set you up with thousands in bonus bets you can use on the Chiefs vs 49ers odds.

Click on the links below to begin the sign-up process. You will be redirected to the sign-up page for the mobile betting app of your choice, where you can create a new account by providing your name, mailing address, phone number, email address, and documentation that verifies your identity.

After you have completed the sign-up process and your new account has been approved, you can make a qualifying first deposit using a selection of supported payment methods including top credit cards and PayPal. Once you have made your qualifying first bet and claimed your bonus bets, you can use them to make your best bets on Sunday's Chiefs vs 49ers odds.

Where To Make Chiefs vs 49ers Odds Best Bets For The Super Bowl

Get ready to claim thousands in bonus bets by signing up using the top sportsbook bonus codes listed below. Each of these top welcome offers are available to new customers in US states where online sports betting is legal and these best mobile betting apps are licensed.

Click on the links to learn more.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Register using BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a $158 welcome bonus.

FanDuel Promo Code: Sign up with the FanDuel Promo Code for a bet $5 to get $150 in bonus bets welcome offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Use the DraftKings Promo Code and bet $5 to get $200 in bonus bets instantly + a No Sweat SGP every day.

Hard Rock Bet Promo Code: Register with the Hard Rock Bet Promo Code to qualify for a No Regret First Bet Up To $100.

Where & When Is The Super Bowl? Chiefs vs 49ers Odds, Best Bets

This season's NFL champion will be crowned on Sunday night, when the Kansas City Chiefs battle the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, and you can be ready to make your best bets on the Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl odds with thousands in bonus bets when you sign up using these top sportsbook promo codes from the nation's best sports betting apps.

Click on the links listed above to start the sign-up process using the top sportsbook promo codes currently available, and enjoy the benefits of making your Super Bowl best bets at the nation's best sports betting sites.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.