Dover Motor Speedway plays host to this week's Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. This is the one and only race of 2025 at the concrete oval in Delaware. For many years this track has hosted two annual NASCAR Cup Series events, but schedule shuffling reduced that to just one event three seasons ago. Dover Motor Speedway is also known as the "Monster Mile", and for good reason. It's like a super-sized Bristol Motor Speedway, with similar banking and track surface all in a one-mile oval. Dover has a short track feel but produces the high 160+ mph speeds of the larger tracks on the circuit. The high speeds are due to the 24 degree banking in all turns and the extreme grip that the concrete paved surface provides. It's a lightning fast track, and it produces some exciting, side-by-side racing.

As many drivers have shown in the past, it takes a good balance of aggression and patience to tame the monster. It's this balance that the drivers will need to master if they hope to conquer the competition and this fierce track. With this being the first and only race of the season at the Monster Mile, the learning curve will be steep this weekend. Those teams that can adapt the fastest after the green flag drops will be the ones to succeed this Sunday afternoon. This is race number 11 of the season, so urgency to better one's position in the driver standings will pick up the pace at the Dover oval. We'll surely see some of that urgency in the racing this Sunday afternoon at the Monster Mile.

Since this is our lone race of the season at Dover, we need to check in briefly with the electronic loop stats from this high-banked oval. Current trends at this track should hold pretty true to form this weekend since teams have now been racing with the new generation stock car for three seasons plus now. The Dover oval is such a unique animal that those who have historically performed well here tend to edge out those current streaking drivers. They are easily identified in the table below. The loop stats cover the last 36 races at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Monster Mile has been a track of manufacturer parity since about 2016. Ford, Toyota and Chevrolet have each won at Dover in the last five events there. Chevrolet and Toyota drivers have won eight of the last nine events at Dover. However, Ford has just one win in those last nine races at this one-mile track. The drivers of the blue oval brand have a lot of catching up to do if they hope to get back into victory lane at the Monster Mile for the first time since the 2020 season.

In this event one year ago, we witnessed Denny Hamlin dominate and beat the duo of Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. to capture the win in the Wurth 400. The driver of the No. 11 Toyota led 136 laps on the day, including the final 72 laps of that event en route to capturing his second-career Dover victory. That three-driver battle was really the main storyline of that spring afternoon. Kyle Busch was also strong in his RCR No. 8 Chevrolet, winning the pole, leading 34 laps on the day before fading to fourth-place by the checkered flag. It will be interesting to see if Toyota can hold onto their recent Dover success in light of some of the parity we've witnessed this season. It would seem to be an uphill battle for Ford drivers like Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano who haven't visited victory lane since early June. We'll outline the drivers who will likely dominate and a few others about to make surprise runs at Dover Motor Speedway.

The Contenders – Drivers in the hunt for the win

Denny Hamlin – After Hamlin's runner-up at Bristol and win on the high banks of Darlington earlier this spring, we feel compelled to believe that this driver and team will rise up and be a factor in this Dover race. Those recent performances on historically strong ovals in his resume is very reassuring, heading into the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Hamlin has been a career-long performer at the Monster Mile with two wins (including this event one year ago), 16 Top-10 finishes and over 800 laps led. The 47-percent Top-10 rate is above norms and good indicator of potential for the No. 11 Toyota team. Hamlin dominated this event one year ago and that's a great sign heading into this Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Kyle Larson – Larson hopes went up in smoke during a late-race spin at Sonoma last week, but he'll hit the reset button at Dover this Sunday. He has just 16-career starts at the Monster Mile, but they're starts that are packed full of results. Larson has one victory, four runner-up finishes, eight Top-5 and 12 Top-10 finishes in those efforts. That puts his average finish at a sparkling 8.2 at this facility. Larson has led 938-career laps at the Monster Mile, so he's quite used to racing up front here. With his runner-up finish in this event one year ago, the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet has to be seen as one of the top contenders to win this Sunday at Dover Motor Speedway.

William Byron – Byron has been pretty sharp this season with one win and 11 Top 10's entering this weekend, he's been a top performer in the NASCAR Cup Series. His excellence at Dover Motor Speedway is well documented. Byron will be making just his 11th-career Dover start this Sunday, so the statistical sample size is a bit small. The young driver has three fourth-place finishes in three of his last five starts at the Dover oval. Byron led a whopping 193 laps in this event two years ago and looked locked into victory lane before fading late to fourth-place. He should be racing among the leaders in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 and in contention for the win at the Monster Mile.

Chase Briscoe – The driver of the No. 19 Toyota is coming off an impressive runner-up finish at Sonoma and looking to ride that momentum coming to Delaware. Briscoe has just four-career starts at the Monster Mile, with mixed results, so he likely won't be on too many fantasy racing radar screens for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver won a few weeks ago at Pocono and he's surged to eighth-place (season-high) in the point standings coming into Dover. Briscoe was a strong fourth-place in the race earlier this season at Bristol and that's a very good comp for Dove