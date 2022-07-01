NASCAR DFS: Kwik Trip 250

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Kwik Trip 250

Location: Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Course: Road America

Format: 4.05-mile road course

Laps: 62

NASCAR Kwik Trip 250 Race Preview

The NASCAR Cup Series made the second trip to Road America in its history last season, and road course expert Chase Elliott snagged the win despite starting deep in the field in 34th position. Elliott is also the most recent series victor after winning for the second time in 2022 a week ago at Nashville Superspeedway. That victory preserved the four playoff spots left to be claimed by nonwinners, but with many heavy-hitting names still shut out of Victory Lane this year we could still see a race winner not make the playoffs for the first time since this championship format was introduced. That level of pressure has never been experienced before and only serves to increase the importance of each race weekend. This week's trip to Road America will be the third road course race of the season and the first two both produced new winners, too. That fact will not be lost on the competition this week as the Kwik Trip 250 gets underway Sunday afternoon where anything can happen and the playoff pressure will continue to build.

Key Stats at Road America

Number of races: 2

Winners from pole: 0

Winners from top-5 starters: 0

Winners from top-10 starters: 1

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 1

Fastest race: 86.271 mph

Previous Road America Winners

2021 - Chase Elliott

1956 - Tim Flock

Wisconsin's Road America is a natural-terrain road course with a lap distance of just over four miles. Just like the other road courses on the schedule, though, success at the track is all about track position. Qualifying up front to start and remaining mistake free on pit road and through the 62-lap race distance is the goal. The track's long lap throws open the door to unique pit strategies, but most teams will opt to pit just before each stage finish to ensure they start the next segment as close to the front as possible. That nuance will make it a challenge for anyone to go for both stage wins and the race victory. Fuel mileage can also become a factor in the race. Any mileage miscalculation or fuel pickup issue could mean a driver may not make it through the long lap to return to pit road. For this reason teams may have to be more conservative than usual since an untimely caution risks running out of fuel or incurring a penalty when the pits close. Passing will primarily happen as drivers try to out brake one another at the end of the track's long straights, and those spots are also likely to be where the most contact occurs. Drivers will have to protect their equipment, though. Brakes and tires could be the difference between making a pass or losing positions as the race charges toward the checkered flag.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Kwik Trip 250 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Kyle Larson - $11,400

Chase Elliott - $11,100

Kyle Busch - $10,800

Ross Chastain - $10,300

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,600

Joey Logano - $9,400

Ryan Blaney - $9,200

AJ Allmendinger - $9,100

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Christopher Bell - $8,900

Kurt Busch - $8,700

Tyler Reddick - $8,600

Austin Cindric - $8,500

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Daniel Suarez - $7,700

Erik Jones - $7,300

Michael McDowell - $6,800

Chris Buescher - $6,300

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Kwik Trip 250

Lower-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Chase Elliott - $11,100

AJ Allmendinger - $9,100

Austin Cindric - $8,500

Erik Jones - $7,300

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - $6,900

Michael McDowell - $6,800

Hendrick Motorsports and Elliott (DK $11,100, FD $14,000) came out swinging after the off week and promptly went to Victory Lane. That confidence boost is perfectly timed for Elliott, one of the best road course racers in the series, as he returns to defend last year's win. AJ Allmendinger (DK $9,100, FD $11,000) is another expert on road courses and makes a return to Cup Series fantasy lineups this week. He has an Xfinity Series win at this track and was in contention for the victory earlier this year at Circuit of the Americas in his part-time Cup schedule. Like Allmendinger, Austin Cindric (DK $8,500, FD $10,500) is a Road America winner in the Xfinity Series. The Team Penske driver was on the best road racers in that series and led laps in this race last year before retiring with mechanical problems. Erik Jones (DK $7,300, FD $6,200) should also not be overlooked this week. He finished 19th in this race last season but was ninth at COTA earlier this season and should be on a more level playing field this weekend turning both right and left. Fantasy players got a lot of mileage out of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (DK $6,900, FD $5,000) in last year's race. He started 38th but managed to work his way forward to finish 12th. He hasn't been as impressive in the two road course races so far this season, but he should be capable of earning more points this week than his price tag would suggest. Another driver arguably mispriced is Michael McDowell (DK $6,800, FD $6,500). Last year's Daytona 500 winner has a road racing background, finished third at Sonoma, and was 13th at COTA. McDowell should be a reliable option for most rosters this week, too.

Higher-Risk Lineup ($50K Salary Cap)

Ross Chastain - $10,300

Martin Truex Jr. - $9,600

Christopher Bell - $8,900

Daniel Suarez - $7,700

Aric Almirola - $7,100

Chris Buescher - $6,300

Ross Chastain (DK $10,300, FD $13,000) has been competitive on every type of track this season, and he won his first series race on a road course in March. Another top-10 finish at Sonoma means he should be in the mix at the front again this week. He was also seventh in this race last year. Martin Truex Jr. (DK $9,600, FD $9,800) is one of several heavy-hitters still searching for his first win of 2022. Truex has an impressive road course resume and has been more competitive in recent weeks as he adjusts to the new car. The former series champion started and finished ninth at Road America last season. Like teammate Truex, Christopher Bell (DK $8,900, FD $8,800) is in the playoff hunt and searching for a victory. Bell was the runner up in this race last season and was third at Circuit of the Americas in March. He typically finishes well on road courses and should be considered this weekend, too. Sonoma winner Daniel Suarez (DK $7,700, FD $11,500) has really upped his road course game in 2022. He not only scored his first series win on one in June, but he also started on the front row and led 15 laps at COTA in March before a spin and mechanical issues took him out of contention. He could be one of the new top choices on these types of circuits, and this week is a great opportunity before his price tag matches that capability. Aric Almirola (DK $7,100, FD $5,000) may not be very flashy on road courses, but he gets the job done. He was 14th in this race last season, 14th at Sonoma in June, and 19th at COTA in March. Those consistent top-20 and top-15 finishes should be what fantasy players expect from him this week, too. Chris Buescher (DK $6,300, FD $7,000) takes the final spot after his impressive runner-up finish at Sonoma. He was 18th at Road America last season, but will have newfound confidence that he can win one of these races after that remarkable drive at Sonoma.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.