NASCAR DFS Trucks: Baptist Health 200

This article is part of our NASCAR DFS series.

Baptist Health 200

Location: Homestead, Fla.

Course: Homestead-Miami Speedway

Format: 1.5-mile oval

Laps: 134

NASCAR Trucks Baptist Health 200 Race Preview

Grant Enfinger seized the first of four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series championship spots with a victory three weeks ago at Talladega. It was Enfinger's first win of the season and came at the perfect moment, propelling him into the finale at Phoenix. This week at Homestead-Miami Speedway, one of the other eight championship hopefuls will hope to claim their spot alongside him as the schedule picks up speed toward the finale. Corey Heim leads the points and a close battle awaits in the final two races before Phoenix. Just five points separate Ty Majeski in fourth from Rajah Caruth in fifth, while Taylor Gray lurks just another eight points behind. Maximizing each of these next two races will be the aim of the playoff contenders, but a victory would guarantee their advancement. Majeski won this race two years ago, and he'll be hoping that he can repeat this week to stand alongside Enfinger as a final-four driver. It will be the 28th series race at this track and the season is still on the line for the playoff combatants.

Key Stats at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Number of races: 27

Winners from pole: 4

Winners from top-5 starters: 17

Winners from top-10 starters: 22

Winners from 21st or lower starters: 0

Fastest race: 135.556 mph

Previous 10 Homestead Winners

2023 - Carson Hocevar

2022 - Ty Majeski

2020 - Kyle Busch

2019 - Austin Hill

2018 - Brett Moffitt

2017 - Chase Briscoe

2016 - William Byron

2015 - Matt Crafton

2014 - Bubba Wallace

2013 - Kyle Busch

Homestead-Miami Speedway's uniquely harsh surface and multi-grooved turns have made it one of the more exciting circuits on the schedule. The track's progressive banking offer plenty of lanes for drivers to use, which makes passing easier than at some other 1.5-mile ovals. This track's preferred line is against the outside wall where the banking is steepest, but middle and low lines are also open throughout the race, which enable drivers to move through the field. Tire management throughout fuel runs is also something drivers and teams will have to keep their eye on given the track's old abrasive surface. While the multiple grooves and tire wear encourage passing, track position is still important, and starting up front at the start, or any other restart, is still an advantage. Only two of the 26 series races at this track have been won by someone starting outside of the top 15, but drivers have often come from the rear to finish in the top 10. Qualifying, while an important advantage, doesn't mean a driver should be counted out. Multiple cautions throughout races at Homestead can give teams opportunities to adjust their machines, and the resulting restarts give others a chance to gamble on fresh tires or track position.

RotoWire NASCAR DFS Trucks Tools

NASCAR Lineup Optimizer

NASCAR Projections

DraftKings Value Picks for the Baptist Health 200 (Based on Standard $50K Salary Cap)

DraftKings Tier 1 Values

Corey Heim - $10,100

Christian Eckes - $10,000

Ty Majeski - $9,700

Grant Enfinger - $9,500

DraftKings Tier 2 Values

Nick Sanchez - $9,300

Layne Riggs - $9,000

Rajah Caruth - $8,800

Ben Rhodes - $8,500

DraftKings Tier 3 Values

Tyler Ankrum - $7,900

Stewart Friesen - $7,700

Dean Thompson - $7,500

Tanner Gray - $7,400

DraftKings Long-Shot Values

Daniel Dye - $7,100

Connor Mosack - $7,000

Matt Crafton - $6,900

Conor Daly - $6,000

NASCAR DFS Picks for the Baptist Health 200

Corey Heim - $10,100

Nick Sanchez - $9,300

Ben Rhodes - $8,500

Tyler Ankrum - $7,900

Daniel Dye - $7,100

Connor Mosack - $7,000

Corey Heim leads the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series playoff standings, but would love to secure his spot in the championship finale as soon as possible with a win this weekend. He led the most laps in this race last season (57) and won both stages before finishing the race third. That was his second top-five from two starts at the track, and if that speed is still present this season, Heim will be tough to beat and could wrap up his spot in Phoenix with a trip to Victory Lane. Nick Sanchez could be another driver to look out for. The playoff contender started this race on pole last year and scored stage points in both segments before dropping to 17th for the finish. He is fighting from behind to make it to Phoenix in championship contention and has two races to get that job done. Points will be an important goal for him at Homestead, which is good news for fantasy rosters as he works to overcome a 20-point deficit to the top four. Ben Rhodes also had a good race at this track last season. He made his way forward from the 21st starting spot to finish the second stage in the top 10 and ended the race with 22 laps led and a runner-up finish. That was his first top-five at the track and second top-10 in a row, too. A top finish this week would end his current three-race skid of finishes outside of the top 20.

Further down the pricelist, Tyler Ankrum has been producing consistent top-15 finishes for fantasy managers with the occasional top-10 for several weeks. He needs to overcome a 23-point gap to fourth in the standings to be in contention to head to Phoenix still in the championship picture, but he also enters the weekend on a run of nine consecutive finishes of 15th or better. A small upturn in those results would close the gap in points, but even maintaining his current form helps many fantasy rosters. Daniel Dye appears to have put his playoff exit in the rearview mirror by scoring his second top-five of the season last time out at Talladega. Florida is his home state and he finished 12th in the Xfinity Series a week ago at Las Vegas, another 1.5-mile oval. Those two things could give him an extra boost this weekend. He has qualified well at 1.5-mile ovals throughout the season and will be striving to convert that speed into another top race finish this week. Finally, Connor Mosack returns this week to Spire Motorsports for the fifth time. His last effort with Spire produced a front-row start and a top-10 finish at Kansas. He grabbed his first top-10 in the series at Charlotte in May and looks to add another to his part-time resume this week at Homestead.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. C.J. Radune plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: cjradune, RaceDayScore: cjradune.